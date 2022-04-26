Breakfast Cereal Market Size Worth $50.7 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global breakfast cereal market is expected to reach USD 50.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to be driven by the rising demand for convenient ready-to-eat breakfast cereal options and increasing demand from new regions such as the Asia Pacific and Central & South America brought about by westernization in consumer habits.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

North America contributed a majority of the share in value in 2021. The high demand for convenient and healthy breakfast options is the major factor driving the demand for breakfast cereals in this region.

contributed a majority of the share in value in 2021. The high demand for convenient and healthy breakfast options is the major factor driving the demand for breakfast cereals in this region. The market segmented on the basis of product is expected to be driven by the ready-to-eat segment. The consumer preference for healthy and quick to prepare breakfast options is driving the market.

Supermarkets & hypermarkets distribution channels held the largest value share in 2021 commanding nearly 50% market globally.

Read 80-page market research report, "Breakfast Cereal Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Hot Cereals, Ready-to-Eat), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-commerce), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Breakfast Cereal Market Growth & Trends

Breakfast is amongst the most important meals of the day since it refuels the body after a night of fasting. A nutritious breakfast boosts both children's and adults' mental and physical performance. Breakfast mostly consists of foods that are low in fat, and cholesterol, and abundant in vitamins and minerals. The expanding demand for ready-to-eat morning cereals highlights the market. Because of the rising health risks associated with highly processed foods, cereal consumption is crucial. As a result, demand for these products has risen as a result of changing lifestyles and a booming food industry.

The ready-to-eat (RTE) segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to sustain its dominance during the forecast period due to the convenience offered by it. RTE cereals consumption is majorly driven by the millennial demographics, who have fast-paced lifestyles and less time for cooking breakfast. Further, increasing awareness about the importance of a healthy breakfast is influencing consumers to switch to the convenient RTE segment.

The emergence of COVID-19 has led to an increase in online buying of breakfast cereals. However, supermarkets & hypermarkets still dominated the market sales in 2021, accounting for nearly 50% of the overall global sales. The large-scale proliferation of supermarkets in the U.S., which is now becoming a significant factor in emerging economies as well, is propelling the sales of breakfast cereals through supermarkets & hypermarkets

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, health and well-being have become key trends in breakfast cereals. Consumers are increasingly looking for foods that will help increase immunity and are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. For instance, in July 2021 Kellogg's RX brand launched a new cereal made with a plant-based protein called RX Cereal. RX Cereal uses a mix of pea protein, almonds, and brown rice to provide its protein. Each serving of the cereal contains 11 to 12 grams of protein and three to four grams of fiber depending on the flavor. The cereal comes in three varieties: Chocolate Almond, Vanilla Almond, and Strawberry.

The global market is fragmented in nature. The major players engaged in the market include PepsiCo, Nestlé, Marico, Calbee, Bagrry India Pvt. Ltd., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., B&G Foods, Inc., and Nature's Path Foods., and Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods among others

Breakfast Cereal Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global breakfast cereal market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017 - 2030))

Hot Cereals

Ready-to-Eat

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017 - 2030)

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

E-commerce

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

and South Africa

List of Key Players in Breakfast Cereal Market

PepsiCo

Nestlé

Marico

Calbee

Bagrry India Pvt. Ltd.

General Mills Inc .

. Kellogg Co.

B&G Foods, Inc.

Nature's Path Foods.

Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods.

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Cereal Bars Market - The global cereal bars market size is expected to reach USD 17.66 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Cereal bars are widely being consumed in developed economies. The growth in granola and nutrition bar product segment is expected to further drive the market. Rising awareness about the consumption of cereal bar is also likely to fuel the growth.

The global cereal bars market size is expected to reach by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Cereal bars are widely being consumed in developed economies. The growth in granola and nutrition bar product segment is expected to further drive the market. Rising awareness about the consumption of cereal bar is also likely to fuel the growth. Spreads Market - The global spreads market size is anticipated to reach USD 34.0 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period. Use of these products in the western countries as an essential breakfast ingredient is fueling the growth of the market. Increasing demand for natural and healthy spreads and consumer preferences for artisan bakery products are further accelerating the growth of the food spread market across the globe.

- The global spreads market size is anticipated to reach by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period. Use of these products in the western countries as an essential breakfast ingredient is fueling the growth of the market. Increasing demand for natural and healthy spreads and consumer preferences for artisan bakery products are further accelerating the growth of the food spread market across the globe. Snack Bars Market - The global snack bars market size is projected to reach USD 31.60 billion by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 6.64% from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Changing consumer lifestyles and food patterns are expected to drive the demand for convenient food products, such as snacks bar. The richness of fiber and iron in granola/muesli bars has made it the dominant product segment of the global market. Whereas, increasing awareness about the health benefits offered by energy and nutrition bars lists it as the fastest-growing product segment.

Browse through Grand View Research's Consumer F&B Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Grand View Pipeline

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg