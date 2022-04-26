Veeva Systems: Veeva Data Cloud Brings Together OpenData, Link, and Compass on a Common Data Architecture

Common data architecture helps connect sales, medical, and marketing for commercial excellence

BARCELONA, Spain, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced Veeva Data Cloud, a group of cloud data applications that includes Veeva OpenData customer reference data, Veeva Link for real-time intelligence, and Veeva Compass patient, prescriber, and sales data for the U.S. market. Veeva Data Cloud reflects the company's long-term commitment to delivering better data to the industry, all on a common data architecture. Taking a new approach, Veeva Data Cloud delivers unlimited access to data through modern cloud software for greater flexibility and data that's always up to date.

"Commercial excellence is about getting your products to the patients that need them," said Veeva CEO Peter Gassner. "With Veeva Data Cloud's modern approach and common data architecture, sales, medical, and marketing teams can work together in a more coordinated, customer-centric, and compliant way."

Veeva Data Cloud's three major product families all share a common data architecture and "better data, better delivery" approach:

Veeva OpenData is customer reference data, including healthcare provider (HCP) and healthcare organization data, and the affiliations between them. OpenData delivers high-quality data with no usage restrictions in more than 65 countries today, with plans for more than 100 countries by the end of 2023.

data applications deliver real-time intelligence on key scientific and medical experts, health systems, scientific awareness and sentiment, and medical insights. Veeva Compass is a suite of U.S. longitudinal patient, longitudinal prescriber, and sales data for a wide range of commercial use cases, including launch planning, HCP segmentation and targeting, incentive compensation, and patient journey analytics. Veeva Compass Patient and Veeva Compass Prescriber are available today, with Veeva Compass Sales planned for availability in late 2022.

Veeva Data Cloud and Veeva Commercial Cloud share a common data architecture so customers can work seamlessly across sales, medical, and marketing. This common data architecture includes shared definitions for data elements such as brands, doctors, products, content, and interactions.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services, including certain of our new solutions and applications that are still under development or not generally available. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results, availability, and any future events relating to these products and services could differ materially from those anticipated or provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-K for the period ended January 31, 2022, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 13 and 14), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

