Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2022) - Arrow Exploration Corp. (AIM: AXL) (TSXV: AXL), the high-growth operator with a portfolio of assets across key Colombian hydrocarbon basins, is pleased to announce the filing of its Annual Audited Financial Statements and MD&A for the year and quarter-ended December 31, 2021 and the filing of its 2021 year-end reserve report, which are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). All dollar figures are in U.S. dollars, except as otherwise noted.

Arrow Exploration's Audited Financial Statements together with the notes related thereto, as well as Arrow's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, will be available shortly on Arrow's website at www.arrowexploration.ca.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Financial and operating highlights for quarter include the following:



Three months ended December 31, 2021 Year ended December 31, 2021 Three months ended December 31, 2020 Year ended December 31, 2020 Total natural gas and crude oil revenues, net of royalties 3,038,832 6,512,493 368,139 5,320,565









Funds flow from (used in) operations (1) (403,007) (145,503) (1,535,047) (4,006,609) Per share - basic ($) and diluted ($) (0.00) (0.00) (0.02) (0.06)









Net income (loss) 6,960,035 5,693,532 (7,953,001) (32,233,092) Per share - basic ($) and diluted ($) 0.04 0.06 (0.12) (0.47) Adjusted EBITDA (1) 540,642 804,674 (1,210,966) (2,903,782) Weighted average shares outstanding:







Basic 171,345,885 94,553,391 68,674,602 68,674,602 Diluted 173,035,572 96,243,078 68,674,602 68,674,602 Common shares end of period 213,389,623 213,389,623 68,674,602 68,674,602 Capital expenditures 1,991,163 2,221,643 89,198 889,928 Cash and cash equivalents 10,878,508 10,878,508 11,473,204 11,473,204 Current assets 12,806,502 12,806,502 15,958,652 15,958,652 Current liabilities 4,800,428 4,800,428 17,891,592 17,891,592 Working capital (deficit) (1) 8,006,074 8,006,074 (1,932,940) (1,932,940) Long-term portion of restricted cash (2) - - 460,283 460,283 Total assets 41,195,798 41,195,798 33,532,299 33,532,299









Operating

















Natural gas and crude oil production, before royalties







Natural gas (Mcf/d) 1,550 704 442 530 Natural gas liquids (bbl/d) - 7 5 6 Crude oil (bbl/d) 455 344 62 367 Total (boe/d) 712 468 140 461









Operating netbacks ($/boe) (1)







Natural gas ($/Mcf) $1.87 $1.51 $1.05 $0.51 Crude oil ($/bbl) $34.42 $34.35 ($98.26) $2.85 Total ($/boe) $27.35 $27.55 ($39.03) $3.16

(1)Non-IFRS measures - see "Non-IFRS Measures" section within this MD&A

(2)Long term restricted cash not included in working capital

2021 YEAR-END RESERVES

Arrow has also filed, on SEDAR, the Company's Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information, Report on Reserves Data by Independent Qualified Reserves Evaluator, and Report of Management and Directors on Oil and Gas Disclosure for the year ended December 31, 2021, as required by section 2.1 of National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (together, the "Reserve Report").

To recap, the Company's Year-End 2021 Company Gross Reserves Highlights include:

3,048 Mboe of Proved Reserves ("1P Reserves");

7,421 Mboe of Proved plus Probable Reserves ("2P Reserves");

11,541 Mboe of Proved plus Probable plus Possible Reserves ("3P Reserves") 1 ;

; 1P Reserves estimated net present value before income taxes of US$29.4 million calculated at a 10% discount rate;

2P Reserves estimated net present value before income taxes of US$84.1 million calculated at a 10% discount rate; and

3P Reserves estimated net present value before income taxes of US$134 million calculated at a 10% discount rate.

Arrow refers readers to the Company's press release of March 30, 2022 for additional details, as well as to the Reserve Report filed on SEDAR.

DISCUSSION OF OPERATING RESULTS

The Company's Q4 2021 average corporate production was 712 boe/d, an increase of 137 boe/d compared to Q3 2021 average corporate production of 575 boe/d, or 24%.

The increase in production quarter-over-quarter was largely attributable to the Canadian operation following the tie-in of the West Pepper well in Alberta, Canada which was brought into production in December 2021.

The Company's production on a year-to-date, sequential quarterly, and year-over-year quarterly basis is summarized below.

Average Production by Property (Boe/d) YTD 2021 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 LLA-23 -

- - - 7 Oso Pardo 70 123 137 20 - - Ombu (Capella) 120 190 193 97 - - Rio Cravo Este (Tapir) 153 142 151 147 174 56 Total Colombia 344 455 481 264 174 62 Fir, Alberta 76 82 94 67 68 78 Pepper, Alberta 46 181 - - - - TOTAL (Boe/d) 461 719 575 331 242 140

DISCUSSION OF FINANCIAL RESULTS

During Q4 2021 the Company continued to realize strong oil and gas prices, as summarized below.

Average Benchmark and Realized Prices



Three months ended

December 31 Years ended

December 31 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Benchmark Prices











AECO ($/Mcf) $3.89 $2.18 78% $2.91 $1.68 73% Brent ($/bbl) $79.80 $45.21 77% $70.78 $43.28 64% West Texas Intermediate ($/bbl) $77.31 $42.73 81% $68.09 $39.65 72% Realized Prices











Natural gas, net of transportation ($/Mcf) $3.37 $2.48 35% $3.19 $1.84 73% Natural gas liquids ($/bbl) $56.43 $35.40 59% $54.01 $27.60 96% Crude oil, net of transportation ($/bbl) $55.50 $46.18 20% $58.62 $38.52 52% Corporate average, net of transport ($/boe)(1) $44.15 $29.47 50% $47.37 $33.14 43%

(1)Non-IFRS measures - see "Non-IFRS Measures" section within the MD&A

The Company also realized strong operating netbacks, as summarized below.

Operating Netbacks



Three months ended

December 31 Years ended

December 31

2021 2020 2021 2020 Natural Gas ($/Mcf)







Revenue, net of transportation expense $3.37 $2.48 $3.19 $1.84 Royalties (0.34) (0.17) (0.33) (0.16) Operating expenses (1.15) (1.26) (1.35) (1.17) Operating netback(1) $1.87 $1.05 $1.51 $0.51 Crude oil ($/bbl)







Revenue, net of transportation expense $55.50 $46.18 $58.62 $38.52 Royalties (3.60) (0.46) (5.37) (1.76) Operating expenses (17.48) (143.98) (18.90) (33.91) Operating netback(1) $34.42 ($98.26) $34.35 $2.85 Corporate ($/boe)







Revenue, net of transportation expense $44.15 $29.47 $47.37 33.14 Royalties (2.95) (1.16) (4.31) (1.62) Operating expenses (13.85) (67.34) (15.51) (28.36) Operating netback(1) $27.35 ($39.03) $27.55 $3.16

(1)Non-IFRS measure

The Company experienced a decrease in operating netbacks during Q4 2021 as compared to Q3 2021, decreasing to $27.35/boe in Q4 2021 from $30.73/boe in Q3 2021. The decrease in operating netbacks is attributable to lower realized price for crude sales associated with the Company's share in its Ombu/Capella block in Q4 2021.

The Company incurred capital expenditures during Q4 2021 of $2 million mainly related to its West Pepper well. At the end of Q4 2021, the Company had a positive working capital position of $8 million, and a cash position of $10.9 million.

On October 25, 2021, the Company raised approximately £8.8 million (C$15 million), through a placing and subscription for new common shares with new investors, Canacol Energy Ltd., and executive management (together, the "Fundraising") and published an AIM Admission Document in connection with the admission of the enlarged share capital of the Company to trading on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange plc. The Fundraising consisted of the placement and subscription of 140,949,545 new common shares at an issue price of £0.0625 (C$0.106125) per new common share. The Company's executive management invested approximately C$1.41 million and Canacol participated in the subscription to hold 19.9% of the enlarged share capital. Investors received one warrant for every two new common shares, exercisable at C$0.15282 per new common share for 24 months from the AIM admission date (October 25, 2021). The net proceeds of the Fundraising, together with the Company's existing funds, are expected to be used to drill two wells at Rio Cravo Este, and will also be deployed in drilling the Carrizales Norte-1 exploration well.

On the 24th of November 2021, the Company also announced that it had raised C$395,375 on a non-brokered private placement basis through the issuance of 3,765,476 new common shares of no-par value ("Common Shares") on the same terms as the Fundraising. Investors received one warrant for every two Common Shares, exercisable for 24 months from the closing date.

About Arrow Exploration Corp.

Arrow Exploration Corp. (operating in Colombia via a branch of its 100% owned subsidiary Carrao Energy S.A.) is a publicly-traded company with a portfolio of premier Colombian oil assets that are under-exploited, under-explored and offer high potential growth. The Company's business plan is to expand oil production from some of Colombia's most active basins, including the Llanos, Middle Magdalena Valley (MMV) and Putumayo Basin. The asset base is predominantly operated with high working interests, and the Brent-linked light oil pricing exposure combines with low royalties to yield attractive potential operating margins. Arrow's 50% interest in the Tapir Block is contingent on the assignment by Ecopetrol SA of such interest to Arrow. Arrow's seasoned team is led by a hands-on executive team supported by an experienced board. Arrow is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AXL".

