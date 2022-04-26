Anzeige
Twitter-Leak! Da könnte sich Gewaltiges zusammenbrauen!
GlobeNewswire
26.04.2022 | 13:05
92 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Seadrill Limited (194/22)

Oslo Børs has decided to delist Seadrill Limited as of April 27, 2022.
Consequently, trading in shares admitted to trading on the First North NOK
segment at Nasdaq Stockholm AB has ceased. 

Short name:   SDRLo    
ISIN code:   BMG7998G1069
Order book ID: 158157   

The last day of trading is April 26, 2022.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
