Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Seadrill Limited (194/22)

Oslo Børs has decided to delist Seadrill Limited as of April 27, 2022. Consequently, trading in shares admitted to trading on the First North NOK segment at Nasdaq Stockholm AB has ceased. Short name: SDRLo ISIN code: BMG7998G1069 Order book ID: 158157 The last day of trading is April 26, 2022. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB