FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.: FLYHT to Participate in Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2022 / FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V:FLY)(OTCQX:FLYLF) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") announced today that management will participate in the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 at the Bally's Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 3-5, 2022. Kent Jacobs, President, and Alana Forbes, CFO, will host a presentation on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 3:30 PM PT (4:30 PM MT), followed by a Q&A session, and will also be available for meetings with investors during the conference. All existing and prospective shareholders are invited to attend the conference or listen to the webcast to learn more about the Company.

DATE: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

TIME: 3:30 PM PT (4:30 PM MT)

LINK: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45088

A live audio webcast and archive of the presentation will be available using the dedicated link above and in the Investors section of the FLYHT website at www.flyht.com/investors.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 and book a meeting with management, registration can be found at https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup,in the Investors section of the FLYHT website, or by contacting FLYHT's IR team at flyht@fnkir.com.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, and delivers industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency, and profitability. This unique capability is driven by a suite of patented aircraft certified hardware products. These include AFIRS, an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight. The AFIRS Edge is a state-of-the-art 5G Wireless Quick Access Recorder (WQAR), Aircraft Interface Device (AID), and Aircraft Condition and Monitoring System (ACMS). The Edge can be interfaced with FLYHT's TAMDAR probe or the FLYHT-WVSS-II relative humidity sensor to deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time.

CrossConsense, FLYHT's wholly-owned subsidiary, offers highly skilled services to the commercial aviation industry and provides preventative maintenance solutions. These include Aircraft Fleet View, a native application that gives a real-time view of airline fleet status; AviationDW, a managed data warehouse for enhanced business intelligence; and ACSIS, a visualization and predictive maintenance alerting tool.

FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. CrossConsense, located in Frankfurt, Germany, is an ISO9001 certified operation. For more information, visit www.flyht.com

Contact Information:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. FNK IR LLC

Alana Forbes Matt Chesler, CFA

Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations

403.291.7437 646.809.2183

aforbes@flyht.com flyht@fnkir.com

investors@flyht.com

Join us on social media!

www.twitter.com/flyhtcorp

https://www.linkedin.com/company/flyht/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/698760/FLYHT-to-Participate-in-Planet-MicroCap-Showcase-2022