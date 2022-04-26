FBC Holding, Inc. Announces Distribution of High-End Shoes

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2022 / Today FBC Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:FBCD) through its wholly owned subsidiary, Formrunner Apparel Inc. is pleased to announce that the company is beginning to distribute High-End shoes at its second retail location Hyperviolent in Fashion Square Mall Located in Scottsdale, Arizona.

FBC Holding, Inc. has been strategically upgrading its inventory in significant ways and recently has been connecting with big key wholesalers to elevate the company's revenue as well as being able to bring the latest fashion to the table for customers. The shoes Hyperviolent is starting to carry are A Bathing Ape coming in hi-top and low-top along with Customized Nike Air Force 1's that are created by local artists in Phoenix Arizona, so they are one of a kind. President & CEO Lisa Nelson states "We are continuously bringing in more product into the store and the shoes have been selling very well!" Lisa Nelson also stated, "No other shop in Fashion Square Mall sells A Bathing Ape shoes nor Customized Air Force 1's so we are ahead of the game by a mile!" Hyperviolent carries tons of brands and blends in Formrunner Apparel into the mix to provide such a variety of taste when it comes to clothing. In other news, FBC Holding, Inc. is still looking to pursue additional retail locations along with selecting brand ambassadors for the company and will keep the public informed moving forward.

The apparel market encompasses every kind of clothing, from sportswear to business wear, from value clothing to statement luxury pieces. After difficulties in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, when sales across the apparel industry took a hit, the global demand for clothing and shoes is set to rise again. The revenue of the global apparel market was calculated to amount to 1.5 trillion U.S. dollars in 2021 and was predicted to increase to approximately two trillion dollars by 2026. The countries that account for most of this apparel demand are the United States and China, both generating higher revenues than any other country.

About Formrunner Apparel Inc.

Formrunner Apparel Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of FBC Holding, Inc. Formrunner Apparel Inc. carries a variety of Top-Notch Streetwear & Accessories located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Formrunner can be viewed and purchased on the Company's website at www.formrunnerapparel.com

Formrunner Apparel Inc's main website at www.formrunnerapparel.com

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/FormrunnerTM

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Formrunner

Instagram (Mall Location): https://www.instagram.com/Hyperviolentaz

Hyperviolent Main Website https://www.hyperviolent.com

IR Contact:

info@formrunnerapparel.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See FBC Holding, Inc filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking.

SOURCE: FBC Holding, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/698746/FBC-Holding-Inc-FBCD-Announces-Distribution-of-High-End-Shoes