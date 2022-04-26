Two of the largest German mobile network operators (MNOs) select Everbridge to deliver Cell Broadcast emergency alerting capabilities to power the German government's nationwide public warning system, planned for testing on Nationwide Alert Day (Warntag)

Everbridge now powers the national public warning systems for 9 European countries and over 20 governments worldwide, more than any other provider

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that the company has been selected to deploy its Public Warning Cell Broadcast technology within two of the largest Mobile Network Operators in Germany, as a key technology component of Germany's nationwide emergency alerting system.

Everbridge Selected by Two of the Largest German Mobile Network Operators to Power the National Public Warning System for Germany (Photo: Business Wire)

The public safety system will enable all federal authorities responsible for public warning alerts to reach people quickly during national emergencies such as health crises, terror attacks, industrial incidents, earthquakes, and flooding. Powered by Everbridge's industry-leading Public Warning technology, the German alerting system will target mobile phones of residents and visitors present in the area impacted by an emergency. Everbridge's contracts with mobile network operators in Germany represent over 65% of German mobile subscribers.

Widescale flooding in West Germany became an amplifying factor for Germany to implement additional emergency alerting channels to the existing Modular Warning System (MoWaS). The implementation of Cell Broadcast technology as a complementary warning channel was presented during the realignment of The Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK) at the beginning of 2021.

Testing of the national alerting system is planned to take place on Nationwide Alert Day (Warntag), held annually on the second Thursday in September, with a subsequent, non-public intensive test phase occurring until effective operation at the end of February 2023.

The nationwide German emergency alerting system implementation expands on Everbridge's position as the global leader in population-wide Public Warning solutions used by thousands of municipalities, counties, cities, states and countries in every major region of the world including Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Everbridge serves more countrywide deployments than any other provider, enabling the Public Warning system for many of the most technically-advanced countries including Estonia, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Greece, the Netherlands, Singapore, New Zealand, Australia, Peru, and multiple countries across the Middle East and Africa; entire states including New York, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Florida, Odisha Connecticut, Vermont, Massachusetts, Washington, D.C. and the United States Virgin Islands; counties within 49 of the 50 U.S. states and within all of Canada's provinces, many of the largest cities in the world, and in support of the most populous Native American and First Nations tribes and indigenous populations across the globe. Everbridge also powers the front-end of the Integrated Public Alert Warning System (IPAWS) gateway for the U.S. Federal Government to supplement their own communication channels for issuing live emergency and Presidential Alerts in the United States.

"We are pleased to be part of this important milestone and support Germany on the evolution of its national warning system," said Stefica Divkovic, Senior Vice President of EMEA at Everbridge. "Every nation can benefit from a modern platform that reaches all citizens in times of crisis. Our Public Warning solution enables government organizations to immediately connect with every person in an affected area during a critical event regardless of nationality, residency or mobile handset type."

Everbridge Public Warning leverages existing telecom infrastructure, with no opt-in required, to reach everyone within a geographic area to reduce disaster risk, support first responder communications, and analyze disaster communication effectiveness for subsequent mitigation activities. The platform is fully compliant with data privacy regulations including GDPR and allows public safety agencies to send an alert to any device within a few seconds without sharing any personal details, such as names or phone numbers.

In 2021, Everbridge launched its enhanced Public Warning Center, the first-of-its-kind modular and multi-channel front-end interface featuring the ability to create and transmit a combination of cell broadcast and address-, group-, and location-based SMS alerts for countrywide alerting from a single console. The new Public Warning Center meets and exceeds the needs of any public authority looking for an advanced warning solution to protect its citizens and visitors from EU-directive approved systems to more sophisticated hybrid and multi-channel alert and warning platforms. The company also recently announced a new patent for its revolutionary work in enabling end-to-end multimedia population alerting capabilities.The patent one of more than 160 overall across Everbridge's market-leading population alerting suite of solutions highlights the need for delivering alerts through a combination of 5G, cell broadcast, and multimedia. Everbridge remains the leader in 5G integrations for public warning systems.

This announcement precedes the European Emergency Number Association (EENA) conference in Marseille, April 27-29, where Everbridge is a gold sponsor providing expert presentations and showcasing its market leading public safety solutions at the exhibition.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations' operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks, product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 6,100 customers in 76 countries rely on the Company's Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter and Facebook.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated opportunity and trends for growth in our critical communications and enterprise safety applications and our overall business, our market opportunity, our expectations regarding sales of our products, our goal to maintain market leadership and extend the markets in which we compete for customers, and anticipated impact on financial results. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the ability of our products and services to perform as intended and meet our customers' expectations; our ability to successfully integrate businesses and assets that we may acquire; our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers; our ability to increase sales of our Mass Notification application and/or ability to increase sales of our other applications; developments in the market for targeted and contextually relevant critical communications or the associated regulatory environment; our estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth may prove to be inaccurate; we have not been profitable on a consistent basis historically and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; the lengthy and unpredictable sales cycles for new customers; nature of our business exposes us to inherent liability risks; our ability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners and technology partners; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to respond to competitive pressures; potential liability related to privacy and security of personally identifiable information; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and the other risks detailed in our risk factors discussed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on February 25, 2022. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

