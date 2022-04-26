Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2022) - Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. (CSE: HODL) (OTC Pink: CYFRF) ("Cypherpunk" or, the "Company"), a sector leader for blockchain, metaverse, privacy and cryptography focused investments, is pleased to announce an investment of USD 500k in the AB Digital Strategies Fund managed by UK FCA-regulated Isla Capital. The investment was made in two tranches, USD $250k on February 24, 2022 and USD $250k on April 20, 2022.

About AB Digital Strategies

AB Digital Strategies is a Cayman Islands regulated hedge fund. The Fund implements a market neutral strategy targeting meaningful absolute return, with low volatility and minimal correlation to crypto markets and mainstream asset classes. Using a disciplined investment process, the Fund combines multiple independent trading strategies across a range of liquid crypto markets (spot and derivative) and decentralised finance ecosystems. Investment decisions are research-based and driven by fundamental, quantitative and market intelligence inputs. The investment team has multiple decades' experience in quantitative portfolio management, legal and financial structuring and trading, across both traditional finance as well as crypto markets since their early inception.

About Isla Capital

Isla Capital is a London-based investment manager deploying in-house, liquid alternative strategies in digital assets.

Isla Capital Ltd. is registered with the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom (FRN: 959846) as an Appointed Representative of Odin Capital Management Ltd. (FRN: 478321) which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Cypherpunk Holdings CEO, Jeff Gao, leads the move to diversify the company's treasury management away from passive storage and made the following comments in relation to the partnership with Isla Capital.

"The time when publicly traded companies can get by as a vehicle for passively holding crypto is behind us. What will set Cypherpunk apart from the rest of the industry is our focus on surgically targeting pockets of excess returns and alpha opportunities in crypto markets and our focus on risk-adjusted returns as a metric for treasury management excellence.

"Going forward, Cypherpunk's strategy will include operating a diversified portfolio of niche and highly technical strategies within the nascent cryptocurrency markets, some of which will be operated by third parties. Our engagement with Isla Capital serves to work towards our plan to engage partners with extensive trading experience who can perform crypto research for the purpose of profiting off directionally neutral strategies across exchanges, instruments and other protocols.

"I've had great pleasure working with Ron Akram and William Beverley, co-founders of Isla Capital, both of whom bring considerable asset management and market experience to the table. I am looking forward to future collaborations between Cypherpunk and Isla as our company undergoes a pivotal transformation."

About Cypherpunk Holdings Inc.

Cypherpunk was established to invest in currencies, companies, technologies and protocols, which enhance or protect privacy. Its strategy is to make targeted investments in businesses and assets with strong privacy attributes, often within the blockchain ecosystem, including select cryptocurrencies. Current equity investments include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Samourai Wallet, Wasabi Wallet, Chia, NGRAVE, and Animoca Brands.

