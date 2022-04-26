The facility was built with heterojunction modules and mounting systems provided by German companies Luxor Solar and Next2Sun, respectively. The distance between the panel rows ranges from 8 to 10 meters and the agricultural surface within the rows will be utilized by local livestock farmers as pasture.Japan's Institute for Sustainable Energy Policies (ISEP) and Japanese EPC contractor Ryoeng Co., Ltd., have built an agrivoltaic system with a vertical design in Nihonmatsu City, Fukushima Prefecture. The system is south-oriented, not west-east oriented as is usually recommended for vertical installations ...

