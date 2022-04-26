Avant Brands, Inc.: Avant Brands Announces the Launch of Exclusive New Cultivars

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2022 / Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT) (OTCQX:AVNTB) (FRA:1BU0) ("Avant" or the "Company"), a leading producer of handcrafted, premium quality cannabis products, announced today that it is introducing a series of new cannabis cultivars to the Canadian market.

Avant currently holds approximately 80 cultivars in its genetics library and has been selectively introducing these cultivars to Canadian consumers. These unique cultivars originate from some of the most renowned breeders in North America, that, to the Company's knowledge, are not otherwise legally available in Canada.

Most recently, the Company has successfully cultivated and secured listings for various product offerings in provinces where Avant currently distributes its products for the following cultivars:

Animal Sorbet Kush Mints

Bacio Gelato

Ice Cream Sandwiches

Jealousy

Park Fire OG

Pineapple P

Upside Down Cake

Bacio Gelato Cultivar

Jealousy Cultivar

"As the Canadian market matures, we expect competition to be fierce. Our top shelf and exclusive cultivars, produced and packaged internally will not only give us a competitive advantage but continue to provide the cutting-edge, market leading innovations for which Avant is becoming increasingly known for," said Norton Singhavon, Avant's Founder and CEO. "Having already received tremendous positive feedback from our Canadian and international clients, we look forward to the launch of these new products and more to come in the near future."

The launch comes shortly after the launch of another market-leading innovation, Treehugger, the first pre-roll made from 100% sustainable packaging. The new cultivars will be presented under Avant's BLK MKTTM and TenzoTM brands, in various formats, including 3.5 gram flower jars, single gram pre-rolls and blunts. In addition to being first to introduce these cultivars into the Canadian recreational cannabis market, the Company will simultaneously launch them in both export and medical channels.

The Company expects that these new cultivars will be available in the Canadian market commencing in late April. However, the availability of specific strains and products will vary by province and retail location.

About Avant Brands Inc.

Avant is an innovative, market-leading premium cannabis company. Avant has multiple licensed and operational production facilities across Canada, which produce high-quality, handcrafted cannabis products for our highly desired, and award-winning consumer brands, sold across both recreational and medical channels.

Avant's recreational consumer brands include: BLK MKT, Tenzo, Cognoscente and Treehugger, all produced from rare and exceptional cultivars, and sold in British Columbia, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, and the Yukon. The Company's medical cannabis brand, GreenTec, is distributed nationwide, directly to qualified patients through its GreenTec Medical portal, and through various medical cannabis partners.

Avant is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:AVNT), and cross-trades on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX:AVTBF) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 1BU0). The Company is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia and has operations in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

To learn more about Avant, to access the investor presentation, or learn more about its consumer brands, please visit www.avantbrands.ca.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: expectations for future competition and the Company's competitive advantage relative to its peers; the launch of new products; the expectation that the new cultivars will be sold by the Company internationally and in its medical sales channels; the timing and availability of new recreational products across certain provinces; and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Examples include statements that the Company will operate in a fiscally disciplined manner; that the Company will build long-term shareholder value and reduce operational expenses; or that the Company will increase its revenue and gross margins.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical fact but instead reflects management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: regulatory and licensing risks; changes in consumer demand and preferences; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; the global regulatory landscape and enforcement related to cannabis, including political risks and risks relating to regulatory change; compliance with extensive government regulation; public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry; the impact of COVID-19; and the risk factors set out in the Company's annual information form dated March 16, 2021, filed with Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

