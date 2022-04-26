Swain will oversee greater integration across private equity capital raising, secondary operations and strategic advisory at a time of growing overlap between Triago's expanding businesses.

Leading private equity advisor Triago announces the appointment of Managing Partner Matt Swain to the newly-created post of Global Chief Executive Officer. Previously Co-Head of the Americas, Swain's responsibilities widen to oversight of Triago's worldwide operations in capital raising, secondary transactions and strategic advisory, across offices in New York, London, Paris and Dubai. As CEO, Swain reports to Triago Founder Executive Chairman Antoine Drean. Founding Partner Victor Quiroga, formerly Co-Head of the Americas, is now sole Head.

"Our new structure allows us to deploy our increasingly deep bench of talent with maximum efficiency and flexibility," says Drean. "Today, lines are blurring between capital raising, secondary markets and broad strategy, and as the roles of private equity fund manager and investor overlap, tight integration of business lines and the ability to offer an even richer range of options for clients is ever more essential. With exceptional entrepreneurial drive, and a noteworthy ability to encourage teamwork, Matt is playing a key role contributing to Triago's rapid growth across new and existing businesses, making him the ideal choice for the new post of Global CEO."

Staff numbers at Triago rose 29 percent in the year through February, while annual revenues rose 115 percent in 2021, with all businesses and geographies contributing. The fastest growth over the past 16 months has been in the Americas, where revenues rose 300 percent in 2021. "The Global CEO position lets us leverage our collective expertise, putting teamwork at the service of clients," says Swain.

In three years at Triago, Swain, 27, built from scratch what is today the group's fastest growing business, raising capital for primary directs (essentially funding single-asset partnerships between general partners and limited partners). Given the similarities between primary directs and the booming continuation vehicle business the latter is a subset of the secondary market, but both focus on single assets, or a limited numbers of assets Swain materially expanded Triago's share of this type of secondary deal. He took over day-to-day running of the firm's rapidly growing secondary operations in the Americas last summer. Swain's targeted investment mandates in primary and secondary markets led to new relationships for Triago, serving as stepping stones to important LP fund commitments and new traditional fundraising mandates from GPs.

At Triago, Swain successfully advocated for a robust talent retention program, oriented towards client goals. Under this system, bonuses are paid based on staff contributions to specific deals, as opposed to the typical "black box," once-a-year bonus system practiced by most private equity fund advisories.

Swain joined Triago in 2019 as an Associate, rising to Partner before being named Managing Partner in September 2021. Also in September 2021, he was named one of two Co-Heads of the Americas newly created posts that increased firm integration. Prior to joining Triago, Swain was an Associate at Eaton Partners. At Eaton he worked across business lines in project management and helped lead the firm's origination and execution initiatives with family offices and registered investment advisors. Swain earned a Bachelor's degree in Environmental Studies and Economics at Colgate University, where he captained the nationally-ranked squash team, setting numerous records. He participated in study programs at the London School of Economics and Columbia Business School.

About Triago With offices in New York, London, Paris and Dubai, Triago provides fundraising services, secondary transaction advisory, and strategic solutions for general partners and limited partners seeking to optimize success in the global private equity market. Founded in 1992 as one of the first private equity fund placement agents, Triago has completed over 180 fundraisings on five continents and has advised on the transfer of more than 3,500 private equity fund stakes on the secondary market on behalf of some 200 clients across the world. Triago has also undertaken over 50 strategic advisory mandates for general partners and limited partners looking to launch, boost or restructure PE fund operations. Triago's fastest growing sector in 2021 was direct single-deal advisory and co-investments. http://www.triago.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220426005735/en/

Contacts:

David Lanchner, dlanchner@lanchner.com, +33 6 33 43 50 76;

Jonathan Marino, jmarino@prosek.com, +1 718-536-4990