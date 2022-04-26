Durable medical equipment providers that fail to comply with licensing laws risk civil and criminal penalties

Providers of crutches, oxygen devices and other durable medical equipment (DME) should be prepared to offer their fingerprints and multiple other pieces of documentation as they navigate one of the U.S.' most heavily regulated industries. Failure to adequately manage the complex web of state and federal requirements involved can expose proprietors to civil and criminal penalties and result in the business' closure, notes a Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation expert on the latest installment of the company's CT Expert Insights podcast.

During the episode, Hans Howk, Manager of Content Management at Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation, discusses some of the common DME licensing mandates that exist at the local, state and federal level. DME vendors may be required to provide a copy of the owner's fingerprints, a federal employee identification number, or evidence of registration with the appropriate Secretary of State.

Still, precise requirements can differ from entity to entity or state to state. Given the potential scope of the penalties for non-compliance, Howk recommends that DME providers contact an experienced partner such as CT Corporation to assist with tracking a dynamic regulatory licensing landscape.

"CT Corporation maintains an extensive database of local, state and federal licensing requirements and can serve as a trusted resource for clients to ensure that they file both accurately and on time," he says.

For nearly 130 years, Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation has been the leading provider of registered agent services, incorporation services, and legal entity compliance.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

