- (PLX AI) - Fagerhult Q1 orders SEK 2,204 million.
- • Q1 sales SEK 1,873 million vs. estimate SEK 1,770 million
- • Q1 net income SEK 119.5 million
- • Q1 EPS SEK 0.68
|14:36
|FAGERHULT: Interim Report Q1 January-March 2022
|14:22
|Fagerhult Q1 Operating Profit SEK 173.3 Million vs. Estimate SEK 176 Million
|24.03.
|Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022 of AB Fagerhult (publ)
|18.03.
|Fagerhults Annual Report for 2021 has been published
|24.02.
|Fagerhult Q4 Operating Profit SEK 161.1 Million vs. Estimate SEK 198 Million
|(PLX AI) - Fagerhult Q4 orders SEK 1,802 million.• Q4 sales SEK 1,820 million vs. estimate SEK 1,837 million• Q4 net income SEK 108.1 million• Q4 EPS SEK 0.61
