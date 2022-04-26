Program for K-12 schools for lab-based testing along with supply and management of rapid tests is extended through the 2022-2023 school year in Texas.

Vancouver, British Columbia and Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2022) - Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company") a global platform for operational health, announces that it has been awarded an extension of its state-wide contract for testing in Texas for K-12 schools to the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Bloom's program with schools in Texas, announced in January, includes both rapid and lab testing that covers the needs of schools as they plan for waves and variants associated with the pandemic. As previously announced, Bloom will conduct PCR testing in the Company's Dallas-based laboratory. Rapid tests will continue to be supplied to schools, with results data managed on Bloom's cloud data platform.

Management of test data and results can be supported by Bloom's cloud software platform suite called Bloom Shield. Designed for operational health for large organizations, Bloom Shield software covers several solutions in occupational health as part of the Company's platform that includes clinical, labs and secure data management.

"We're honored to be an ongoing trusted health provider to schools in Texas," said Andrew Morton, CEO of Bloom. "Our team is focused on assisting schools in Texas to manage safety in the coming year through a strong clinical practice, supported by best-in-class labs and technology. Bloom is growing its operational health-tech business with organizations to manage employee health issues in such areas as diabetes, critical illness screening, and everyday health challenges. As we grow our operational health business, our team in Texas will continue to deliver a reliable program that can help contain any pandemic-related concerns for schools across the state."

The Company has also granted 125,000 stock options to an officer of the Company, in accordance with the provisions of its stock option plan. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.40 per common share, have a term of five years and vest over a three year period.

About Bloom Health Partners Inc.

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) is a global platform for healthcare security, diagnostic testing and occupational health-tech. Our mission is to ensure that "unstoppable is possible" for businesses and their employees through innovative, customized healthcare models. Bloom offers a system for businesses and organizations that helps engage employees and creates strategies to manage health and safety. Our stable, scalable system is an integrated health-tech platform that securely manages data while delivering comprehensive workplace health and safety outcomes.

For more information: investors@bloomhealthpartners.com

On behalf of the board of directors,

Bloom Health Partners Inc.

Andrew Morton, Chief Executive Officer

State of Texas Disclaimer

This project is supported by the National Testing Action Program (NTAP) of the U.S Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $10B with 100 percent funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as the HHS Coordination Hubs. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by the CDC/HHS, or the U.S. Government.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the Company's forward-looking statements include the potential that milestones may not be satisfied, acquisitions may not achieve expected benefits, financing requirements, and the other risk factors described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators on www.sedar.com. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/121660