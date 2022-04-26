Redavia, which leases plug-and-play solar systems to commercial clients in Africa, secured the fresh credit line after settling a previous $2 million loan supplied by the EDFI ElectriFI European development finance institution.Munich-based "flat-pack solar project" company Redavia has secured a new $3.1 million loan from the EU's Electrification Finance Initiative (EDFI ElectriFI). The European development finance institution (EDFI) on Thursday revealed Redavia had settled a $2 million loan it took out in 2018 to back its expansion in Ghana and had subsequently signed for the new package to back ...

