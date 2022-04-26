U.S. Large Screen Display Market to Reach $8.45 Bn, by 2030, at 11.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for bright and power-efficient display panels, rapid digitalization, and decline in demand for traditional billboards drive the growth of the U.S. large screen display market.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "U.S. Large Screen Display Market by Screen Size (80 Inch to 99 Inch, 100 to 149 inch, 150 to 199 inch, 200 to 300 inch, and Above 300 inch), Application (B to B and B to C), Product (Single screen, Video wall and Projector), Location (Indoor and Outdoor), and End User (Retail, Education, Healthcare, Corporate, Stadiums, Media and Entertainment, Government, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." According to the report, the U.S. large screen display industry was estimated at $2.91 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $8.45 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities-

Increase in demand for bright and power-efficient display panels, rapid digitalization, and decline in demand for traditional billboards drive the growth of the U.S. large screen display market. On the other hand, deployment of widescreen alternatives such as projectors and screen less displays impede the growth to some extent. However, emerging display technologies such as micro-LED and quantum dots and rise in preference toward electronic giant large-screen displays are projected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 160+ Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5250

Covid-19 Scenario-

As the retail and education segment was negatively impacted during the Covid-19 outbreak, the U.S large screen display market was also greatly affected, especially throughout the initial phase.

However, the market is projected to revive soon.

The B to B Segment to Dominate by 2030-

Based on application, the B to B segment contributed to around four-fifths of the U.S. large screen display market in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. Rise in internet penetration and digitalization has led to the development of advanced display system. The corporates are using large screen displays for various purposes such as command & control, conferencing & collaboration, digital signage, training & induction, and others in various day to day activities, thus propelling the segment growth. The B to C segment, however, would register the fastest CAGR of 12.8% throughout the forecast period, owing to the fact that large screen displays are used in the B2C market for watching movies and gaming.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5250

The Indoor Segment to Maintain the Dominant Share-

Based on location, the indoor segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the U.S. large screen display market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by the end of 2030. This is due to the fact that indoor displays help drive highly targeted marketing campaign to audience within premises, engage people, and enhance advertising and broadcasting information within industries. The outdoor segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that the technology offers features such as intelligent broadcasting and control, advertisement detecting, safety broadcast, and innovative interactive areas.

The Corporate Segment Garnered the Major Share in 2020-

Based on end user, the corporate segment held the major share in 2020, generating nearly one-fifth of the U.S. large screen market. Increase in adoption of large screen displays in conference rooms, cafeterias, and work floors help engage their employees, and visitors. This is because interactive wayfinding can give every patients and visitors enhanced sense of well-being, safety, and security. These displays are also installed in office entrances for security, thus driving the segment growth. The healthcare segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Enquire for Customization with Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact in Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5250?reqfor=covid

Key Players in the Industry-

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG Electronics Inc.

NEC Corporation

iSEMC

Volanti Displays

Planar Systems

Sony Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

ViewSonic Corporation

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

E-Paper Display Market is Projected to Reach $9.5 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 17.3%.

Outdoor LED Display Market is Projected to Reach $14,522.40 Million by 2030, Registering a CAGR of 9.10%.

Mini LED Display Market is Expected to Reach $1.90 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 91.10%.

U.S. Video Surveillance Market is Projected to Reach $23.60 Billion by 2027, Registering a CAGR of 13.9%.

Wireless Display Market is Expected to Reach $9.71 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 11.00%.

Smartwatch Display Panel Market is Projected to Reach $4.06 Billion by 2030, Registering a CAGR of 14.1%.

Pre-Book Now With 10% Discount:

Electrochromic Displays Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027

Seven Segment Display Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Volumetric Display Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn and Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg