Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Demant A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 28 April 2022. ISIN: DK0060738599 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Demant ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 240,127,833 shares (DKK 48,025,566.60) ------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 9,749,098 shares (DKK 1,949,819.60) ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 230,378,735 stk. (DKK 46,075,747) ------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.20 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DEMANT ------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3247 ------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66