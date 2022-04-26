Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.04.2022
WKN: A2AKB9 ISIN: DK0060738599 Ticker-Symbol: WDH1 
Tradegate
26.04.22
11:47 Uhr
40,170 Euro
-0,390
-0,96 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
DEMANT A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEMANT A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,72039,76016:43
39,78039,79016:41
GlobeNewswire
26.04.2022 | 14:53
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Demant A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen
as per 28 April 2022. 



ISIN:         DK0060738599             
-------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Demant                
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 240,127,833 shares (DKK 48,025,566.60)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        9,749,098 shares (DKK 1,949,819.60)  
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  230,378,735 stk. (DKK 46,075,747)   
-------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 0.20               
-------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      DEMANT                
-------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3247                 
-------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
