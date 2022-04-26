SkylineDx appoints Fayyaz Memon as President and General Manager USA

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SAN DIEGO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SkylineDx, a leading diagnostic company, announced the addition of new leadership to reinforce their commitment to bringing personalized diagnostics to the US market. The company is entering a new growth phase of its US business operations and appointed Fayyaz Memon as President and General Manager USA. He joins from Natera, global leader in cell-free DNA testing, where he was Vice President of Regulatory Affairs. Fayyaz is part of SkylineDx's global management team.

Fayyaz has previously held a number of senior leadership and management positions, including positions at Qiagen, Asuragen, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. With global leadership experience of 25+ years in regulatory affairs, quality assurance, clinical affairs, manufacturing operations, and project management; Fayyaz has an unmatched understanding of bringing molecular diagnostic products from development through commercialization.

"His unique experience gained over decades working at the heart of biotechnology will undoubtedly accelerate our strategic priority to scale SkylineDx's US business," comments Dharminder Chahal, CEO SkylineDx. "Fayyaz will, collectively with our commercial CAP/CLIA lab in San Diego (CA, USA), the commercial and medical field teams and Headquarters (Rotterdam, the Netherlands), grow SkylineDx into a leading US molecular diagnostics provider in both dermatology and hematology."

"SkylineDx's products in dermatology and hematology have been clinically validated in multiple clinical trials and serve clinical unmet needs with high performance results. I am excited to join the SkylineDx team to bring SkylineDx's products to patients in an efficient manner through regulatory framework and effective commercialization," concludes Fayyaz Memon.

About SkylineDx

SkylineDx is a biotechnology company focused on research & development of molecular diagnostics in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company is headquartered in Rotterdam (the Netherlands) and complemented with a field medical and scientific affairs team in the USA and a CAP/CLIA certified laboratory in San Diego (CA, USA). SkylineDx uses its expertise to bridge the gap between academically discovered gene expression signatures and commercially available diagnostic products with high clinical utility, assisting healthcare professionals in accurately determining the type or status of disease or predict a patient's response to treatment. Based on test results, healthcare professionals can tailor the treatment approach to the individual patient. To learn more about SkylineDx, please visit www.skylinedx.com.

