Rritual Product Line to Launched in Gotham's Top 300 Premium Accounts

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2022) - Rritual Superfoods Inc. (CSE: RSF) (FSE: 0RW) (OTCQB: RRSFF) ("Rritual" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Rritual has signed a comprehensive distribution deal with Gotham Brand Managers, covering New York City and The Hamptons.

Rritual's relationship with Gotham provides a significant advancement toward penetrating the essential New York City and environs market, establishing the cache of Rritual Brand. Building upon their experience and deep relationships, Gotham delivers a comprehensive, best of class offering that includes:

Selling at the chain and store level

Merchandising at store locations

Implementation of all marketing and promotional initiatives

Delivery with extensive market penetration and personalized service

"I am very excited for the opportunity to work with Trent and his team at Gotham," said Warren Spence, Rritual CEO and Director. "This agreement advances Rritual's position through strategic placement and awareness with top retail establishments, putting our products in the hands of the ever-important New York consumer. We will start by focusing on Gotham's top 300 premium accounts with distribution, POS (Point of Sale) and sampling (where applicable)."

Under the agreement, Gotham will sell, deliver, merchandise and market Rritual SKUs in their top independent accounts in the New York, Bronx, Kings, Queens counties along with the Hamptons.

"At Gotham, we are very excited to get into the world of functional mushrooms and we look forward to working with Warren and the Rritual team," stated Gotham Brands Founder, Mr. Trent Moffat.

Under the terms of the Agreement with Gotham, Rritual will pay a monthly fee of US$7,000 per month.

About Gotham

Gotham Brand Managers is a dedicated, experienced team with a long-term, win-win solution for all. Gotham Brand Managers is NOT a consultant or broker, only making introductions to distributors and chains. We are able to deliver consistent results for our customers by helping to manage brands with a back-to-basics approach. This includes selling at store level with "feet on the street," people selling weekly with in-store visits to our key accounts throughout the region. Simply put, we work hard by showing up and doing what is needed every day for your brand. https://www.gothambrands.com/

About Rritual

Rritual Superfoods is the first award winning, premium brand in the emerging functional mushroom & adaptogenic superfood market. More than a functional mushroom company, Rritual is a Superfood Platform. At the forefront of innovation in the space, we have entered the market with plant-based elixirs, and continue to consistently expand our offering to meet and exceed our customer's needs. As a company, we believe in the power of plant-based nourishment and the vital life force that adaptogens, superfoods, and mushrooms can offer our bodies. Our products are made with mindfully-selected, organic functional mushrooms and adaptogenic herbs, traditionally consumed for their ability to support a healthy response to stress and help optimize mental, cognitive, digestive, and immune health. For more information, visit www.rritual.com.

Functional Foods Market

According to Grandview Research*, it is estimated that the global functional food market is projected to reach $275 billion by 2025, growing at 7.9% each year with consumers putting more emphasis on health and wellness.

*https://www.grandviewresearch.com/press-release/global-functional-foods-market

