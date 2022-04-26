Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2022) - Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) ("UPI" or the "Company") announces today that ISBRG Corp. ("ISBRG"), a Toronto-based privately held, data analytics company specializing in health-related applications, in which the Company holds a small equity interest and select exclusive agency rights, has provided a corporate update.

ISBRG's SpotLight-19© is designed to detect the presence of infection caused by SARS-CoV-2 virus. SpotLight-19© uses light to quickly scan a fingertip. The speed of the test (less than a minute) and cost of the test (approximately one dollar), combined with the non-invasive nature of the test (no body fluid or breath sample is required), has been designed to screen large numbers of people in largely populated venues (such as airports, businesses, arenas, etc.) without the prohibitive delays, cost and environmental damage associated with current chemical reagent, sample-based tests. The outcome of ISBRG's clinical trial data is currently under evaluation by Health Canada.

About ISBRG Subscription and Agency Agreement with UPI

In February 2021, UPI acquired a small minority interest in ISBRG and secured select exclusive agency rights.

About Universal PropTech Inc.

Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) (OTCQB: UPIPF) (FSE: 8LH) is a leading building innovation company, selecting, integrating, deploying, and maintaining PropTech in healthy buildings. As trusted advisors, we provide holistic evidence-driven solutions and services for building developers, owners, and operators in Canada. UPI operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, VCI Controls Inc. ("VCI"), a leading supplier and integrator of PropTech healthy building solutions and services. VCI is an industry leader in the acquisition and deployment of intelligent building technology, including the integration of all building systems utilizing the latest in communications technologies and standards. VCI's business focuses on digital controls and mechanical services, performance monitoring, and energy efficiency solutions.

With headquarters in Toronto, Universal PropTech Inc. has offices across Canada including, Halifax, Montreal, and Ottawa. For more information, visit www.universalproptech.com.

