ENGlobal: ENG Awarded Contract by Defense Logistics Agency

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2022 / ENG (NASDAQ:ENG), a leading provider of innovative project delivery solutions for the energy industry, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, ENGlobal Government Services, Inc. (EGS), has been awarded a new contract order by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), a sub-tier of the Department of Defense, to upgrade the Automated Fuel Handling Equipment (AFHE) at two undisclosed major U.S. military bases.

The contract is expected to start in May 2022 and last for approximately 15 months. The contract, currently estimated at over $2.5 million, is to update Automated Fuel Handling Equipment and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition systems which are comprised of computers, networked data communications, and graphical user interfaces. The AFHE system provides the end users with assured real-time data acquisition and automated inventory management thus allowing for more efficient operations.

EGS is one of the three prime contractors regularly serving under DLA's program to provide AFHE technology upgrades at U.S. military bases throughout the world.

"We are proud to receive this new assignment from the DLA, among our most valued clients. As always, we look forward to serving this vital area of our nation's defense infrastructure," said EGS Senior Vice President Kevin Holfeld.

ENG has provided diverse fueling system solutions to the U.S. Military for the past 17 years, working at over 150 locations.

About ENG

ENG (NASDAQ:ENG) is a leading provider of complete project solutions for renewable and traditional energy throughout the United States and internationally. ENG operates through two business segments: Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides engineering, design, fabrication, construction and integration of automated control systems as a complete packaged solution for its clients. The Government Services segment provides engineering, design, installation, operations, and maintenance of various government, public sector, and international facilities, specializing in turnkey automation and instrumentation systems for the U.S. Defense industry worldwide. Further information about the Company and its businesses is available at www.englobal.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

The statements above regarding the Company's expectations, including those relating to its future results, its operations and certain other matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are subject to risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ENG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, and other SEC filings.

Click here to join our email list: https://www.englobal.com/investors/

CONTACT:

Market Makers - Investor Relations

Jimmy Caplan

512-329-9505

Email: jimmycaplan@me.com

Market Makers - Media Relations

Rick Eisenberg

212-496-6828

Email: eiscom@msn.com

SOURCE: ENGlobal

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/698630/ENG-Awarded-Contract-by-Defense-Logistics-Agency