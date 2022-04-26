Apiture Is Named a WilmingtonBiz Coastal Entrepreneur Awards Recipient

Apiture honored for excellence in technology

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2022 / Apiture , a leading provider of digital banking solutions, today announces it has been recognized as a winner in the Technology category by the Coastal Entrepreneur Awards . The awards are organized by University of North Carolina Wilmington's Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and the Greater Wilmington Business Journal.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Coastal Entrepreneur Awards winner, a testament to our commitment to banking technology innovation," said Chris Babcock, CEO of Apiture. "The fintech industry continues to mature in the Wilmington region, ushering in workforce opportunities and economic growth. Apiture is proud to be one such company that is fostering an opportunistic environment and further carving out the fintech scene."

The Coastal Entrepreneur Awards recognize up-and-coming ventures in the North Carolina region and established companies that continue innovating. The 2022 program honors a total of 11 companies in categories ranging from healthcare and biotechnology to professional services.

This recognition comes on the heels of another recent accolade for Apiture. The company was named on the 2022 Fintech Futures Banking Tech Awards shortlist in two categories, Best Business Digital Banking Solutions Provider and Best Consumer Digital Banking Solutions Provider.

As Apiture continues to grow across the U.S., the company will uphold its commitment to helping community financial institutions elevate their digital banking experiences.

About Apiture

Apiture delivers award-winning digital banking solutions to banks and credit unions throughout the United States. Our flexible, highly configurable solutions meet a wide range of financial institutions' needs, from leveling the playing field with larger banks to enabling unique, digital-only brands. Through our API-first strategy, our clients can maximize the capabilities of their platform while preserving a seamless user experience. Our exclusive focus on digital banking means we're dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients while providing a level of support that's unmatched in the industry. Apiture is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit www.apiture.com .

