Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Twitter-Leak! Da könnte sich Gewaltiges zusammenbrauen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
26.04.2022 | 15:08
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

China Development Foundation: China Development Financial Officially Announces Joining "2022 TALENT, in Taiwan"

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2022 / Over the years, Taiwan has been picking up the pace in positioning itself among the international community as a fast developing country that has plenty of future innovation. Cultivating and developing talent is essential to continue this growth. Potential future talents and those already in a company, look for a sense of being valued and an environment that promotes self-improvement. While a competitive salary is typically the bottom line, according to a survey conducted by Linkedin, 94% of employees would stay at a company longer if it invested in their future development.

China Development Foundation, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, Press release picture

The new headquarters of China Development Industrial Bank (CDIB) is built with the concept of environmental friendliness and sustainable development.

Among a number of fiercely competitive industries, China Development Financial (CDF) (2883.TW) is one such brand that has stepped up to the plate. Angelo Koo, Chairman of China Development Financial has organized the company with the value of talents in mind. Koo encourages continued development of professional skills through tailored training programs, followed by hands on project experiences. Opinions and feedback are also critical to making adjustments when faced with new challenges, which CDF gathers through surveys and one-on-one meetings. During the onset of the pandemic, employee concerns were heard and a flexible work from home option was available on a needs basis with stipends provided to cover the cost of vaccinations. Cultivating and developing talents involves comprehensive consideration of their wellness, as can be seen from CDF's structure. Koo has been dedicated to this challenge and announced the Foundation will take part in the "2022 TALENT, in Taiwan, Talent Sustainability Action Alliance" to promote the sustainable development of talents in Taiwan.

Media Contacts
Company: Jet-Go Consulting.
Contact person: Alvin Yang
Telephone: +886-2-23708000 #2110

SOURCE: China Development Foundation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/698897/China-Development-Financial-Officially-Announces-Joining-2022-TALENT-in-Taiwan

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.