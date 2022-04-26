China Development Foundation: China Development Financial Officially Announces Joining "2022 TALENT, in Taiwan"

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2022 / Over the years, Taiwan has been picking up the pace in positioning itself among the international community as a fast developing country that has plenty of future innovation. Cultivating and developing talent is essential to continue this growth. Potential future talents and those already in a company, look for a sense of being valued and an environment that promotes self-improvement. While a competitive salary is typically the bottom line, according to a survey conducted by Linkedin, 94% of employees would stay at a company longer if it invested in their future development.

The new headquarters of China Development Industrial Bank (CDIB) is built with the concept of environmental friendliness and sustainable development.

Among a number of fiercely competitive industries, China Development Financial (CDF) (2883.TW) is one such brand that has stepped up to the plate. Angelo Koo, Chairman of China Development Financial has organized the company with the value of talents in mind. Koo encourages continued development of professional skills through tailored training programs, followed by hands on project experiences. Opinions and feedback are also critical to making adjustments when faced with new challenges, which CDF gathers through surveys and one-on-one meetings. During the onset of the pandemic, employee concerns were heard and a flexible work from home option was available on a needs basis with stipends provided to cover the cost of vaccinations. Cultivating and developing talents involves comprehensive consideration of their wellness, as can be seen from CDF's structure. Koo has been dedicated to this challenge and announced the Foundation will take part in the "2022 TALENT, in Taiwan, Talent Sustainability Action Alliance" to promote the sustainable development of talents in Taiwan.

Media Contacts

Company: Jet-Go Consulting.

Contact person: Alvin Yang

Telephone: +886-2-23708000 #2110

SOURCE: China Development Foundation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/698897/China-Development-Financial-Officially-Announces-Joining-2022-TALENT-in-Taiwan