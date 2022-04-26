Phonak Accentuates Lifestyles With New Additions to Its Paradise Line

New hearing aids designed for active lifestyles and cater to health and fashion-conscious wearers

STAFA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2022 / Phonak, a leading global provider of life-changing hearing solutions, today announces a new series of Paradise-powered hearing aids with specialized lifestyle features and designs. This includes the introduction of Phonak Audéo FitTM and Phonak SlimTM, and the expansion of Phonak Audéo LifeTM to all performance levels in the U.S. Each product is based on the company's best-selling Paradise platform, which features universal Bluetooth connectivity and delivers crisp, natural sound and an unrivaled* hearing experience. The expanded Paradise line was designed to unlock today's active lifestyles, especially those who are health conscious, enjoy outdoor recreation, or are fashion forward.

"Consumers want products that reflect their personality, and hearing aids are no different. With these three new products - Audéo Fit, Audéo Life and Phonak Slim - you can track your activity data, explore more than ever before or simply show it off," said Angela Pelosi, Director of Global Audiology for Phonak. "This Paradise line is really just the beginning of what's to come in connecting hearing solutions to whole body well-being. Our goal is to keep people more fully engaged in living their best and most active life."

Hearing loss is associated with a higher likelihood of physical inactivity(1), while at the same time physical activity can enhance cognition, learning, and overall well-being(2). Audéo Fit, Audéo Life and Phonak Slim are each designed to provide more opportunities and meaningful solutions to people with hearing loss so that they can pursue and engage in their active lifestyles.

New Dimensions of Paradise

Phonak Audéo Fit is paired with the myPhonak App that will let the user know about various health indicators, including heart rate, steps, activity levels and distances walked or run. With access to personal activity data from sensors that are built into this innovative hearing aid, users can also pursue healthy habits and set personal goals to the sound of their own fitness.

Phonak Slim is stylish and designed to look and feel different. Phonak Slim comes in a variety of two-tone colors - silver/black, graphite/black, and copper/black - and its design follows the natural contour of the head such that it is delivered exclusively as a pair with a unique right and left ear piece.

Phonak Audéo Life is designed to help people get immersed in their experiences with a hearing aid that is waterproof** and tested beyond IP68 rating for not only fresh water, but also salt or pool water and sweat. Furthering its seamless quality, Audéo Life comes with a portable battery-powered induction charger, called the Phonak Charger Case Go, so that the user can easily recharge the hearing aids at home or on the go.

"Phonak's latest hearing aids work in harmony with you and your lifestyle," said Jon Billings, Vice-President of Phonak Marketing. "This is such a pivotal moment in leveraging technologies and innovation for empowering well-being. We strive to continue to eliminate barriers so more people can fully benefit from our hearing aids."

Audéo Fit, Audéo Life and Phonak Slim further evidence how the Paradise platform can be tailored to anyone, while still delivering the unrivaled* sound quality(3) of the Paradise platform. After initially launched in the U.S. in 2021, Audéo Life will be available in all performance levels in the U.S. as of today. Audéo Fit and Phonak Slim will be available this summer.

Source/Reference

1 1. Wells, T. S., Nickels, L. D., Rush, S. R., Musich, S. A., Wu, L., Bhattarai, G. R., & Yeh, C. S. (2020). Characteristics and Health Outcomes Associated With Hearing Loss and Hearing Aid Use Among Older Adults. J Aging Health, 32(7-8), 724-734. https://doi.org/10.1177/0898264319848866

2 WHO guidelines on physical activity and sedentary behaviour. Geneva: World Health Organization; 2020. Licence: CC BY-NC-SA 3.0 IGO

* Compared to Phonak Audéo Marvel

** Up to 50 cm

About Phonak

Since 1947, Phonak is dedicated to preserving life quality by opening new acoustic worlds. Already back then, in the days of our foundation, our company was driven by a formative conviction: We believe that well-hearing equates to well-being and thus is essential for living life to the fullest. In fact, the sense of hearing is directly linked to social, emotional, cognitive and physical well-being. Today as in future, we thrive to offer the broadest portfolio of innovative hearing solutions. And, together with our hearing care professionals, we keep on focusing on what matters most: improving speech understanding, changing people's lives and having a positive effect on society as a whole. Life is on

