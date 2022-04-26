PAN Communications Marks Record-Breaking Year for Healthcare Practice and Announces Accelerated Growth Strategy For the Practice

Team reflects on successful 5-year strategic growth plan with concentration in digital health IT, biotech and life sciences

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2022 / PAN Communications , a leading integrated marketing and PR firm for B2B tech and healthcare brands, today announced significant milestones across its healthcare portfolio by meeting key performance goals, marking record-breaking practice area growth, deeper talent and expanded service offerings.

In 2021, PAN added 13 healthcare clients covering a diverse cross-section of the industry - brands representing digital therapeutics solutions and clinical trial intelligence platforms, health benefit management software, virtual care/telehealth and digital diagnostics. Combined, this signaled a year with approximately 44% increase in revenue growth across the Agency's healthcare practice. Some of the new clients include Clarify Health, OnShift, Axuall, PatientsLikeMe and Weave. The agency continues to see rapid growth across these vertical sectors, designing integrated marketing and PR programs to help differentiate these brands by reaching and engaging high-value audiences and establishing leadership in their respective fields.

The news comes on the heels of the agency's recent announcement of Dan Martin to Executive Vice President, Healthcare, among other strategic promotions . In his expanded role, Martin will guide the strategic plan for the expansion of PAN's? healthcare practice in 2022 and beyond, including new client acquisition and organic growth across the current client base. With nearly 65 dedicated employees working in the healthcare portfolio, the agency will look to Martin to collaborate with a group of practice leaders to elevate the portfolio to the next level through client expansion and the firm's healthcare recruitment efforts.??

"As VC investment has fueled tremendous growth in the HIT and digital health markets in recent years, we have been strategically yet aggressively mapping our industry experience, resources, talent and passion to successfully grow our healthcare portfolio, provide exceptional client service and take on business that excites our team and provides a sense of purpose," said Martin. "As we look ahead to 2022 and beyond, we believe this approach and philosophy will continue to take our healthcare portfolio to the next level, leveraging our expanded team, in-depth industry expertise, and IM and PR capabilities."

As healthcare brands continue to evaluate and assess their PR and marketing functions, PAN continues to lean on the firm's NXT Stage approach. This program is designed to scale and adapt PR and communications efforts alongside companies through strategic storytelling, creative campaigns, diligent media relations and innovative influencer engagement timed to their market position and right-sized for their audiences.

One such example is PAN client LeanTaaS , Inc., a Silicon Valley software innovator that increases patient access and transforms operational performance for healthcare providers. LeanTaaS, which joined forces with PAN nearly two years ago, was looking for a strategic partner to help elevate its brand with key stakeholders and closely associate the company, its executives and its iQueue platform with AI, ML and the benefits of using technology to optimize capacity utilization in infusion centers, operating rooms and inpatient beds. The company was also eyeing a Series D funding round. PAN created a strategic and aggressive program consisting of social media, earned and paid media, content and thought leadership, mapping to the company's growth trajectory. Together as true partners, the PAN and LeanTaaS teams quickly moved the needle on awareness, helping the company promote its 40+% growth during the partnership to date, close its Series D round, launch its iQueue for inpatient beds solution, convene industry experts and leaders at multiple Transform events, and become known as the de facto leader in its space.

"We continue to transform our approach toward digital health brands as they expand to support areas of fintech, healthcare interoperability, digital therapeutics and patient experience," added Matthew Briggs, Vice President, Healthcare. "We've created a formula for drawing out brands' market differentiators, anchoring their leadership position into relevant and timely macro trends impacting healthcare, from data interoperability to telehealth and more."

PAN reported continued momentum through Q1 2022 with the addition of multiple new, innovative HIT and digital health brands making massive impact in the market, six new healthcare IM and PR hires, and program growth in the form of content and creative brand building, executive thought leadership, organic and paid social media, and IM. Led by top industry events such as the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference and HIMSS , the practice designed integrated communications strategies in support of product launches, executive visibility, category leadership through analyst relations, and early- to late- stage funding rounds.

For more information about PAN's insights-driven approach in healthcare, visit our website here . Interested in joining our growing team of passionate, curious healthcare IM and PR practitioners doing meaningful work every day? Check out our career openings .

