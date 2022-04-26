Certification reaffirms Drawbridge's continued commitment to data security and privacy for clients

Drawbridge, a premier provider of cybersecurity software and solutions to the alternative investment industry, today announced their achievement of System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 1 compliance. This certification reflects Drawbridge's commitment to safeguarding critical client data while helping customers bolster their cyber defenses in today's evolving threat landscape.

The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) designed SOC 2 compliance assessments to ensure businesses display adequate data practices that safeguard data with proper security processes. The Type 1 certification reports on the controls placed into operation at a specific point in time and creates a solid path for working towards a Type 2 certification.

"Data security and privacy are of the utmost importance for our clients in the alternative investment industry and have been the top priority for Drawbridge since our inception," said Jason Elmer, Founder and CEO, Drawbridge. "Drawbridge's SOC 2 Type 1 certification provides another example to our clients that they can trust we will continue investing to ensure our clients benefit from the most robust cybersecurity posture and protection for their critical data. As we help clients navigate the evolving cybersecurity landscape, safeguard their critical data and ensure privacy, we look forward to demonstrating SOC 2 Type 2 compliance in the coming months."

Drawbridge has consistently been recognized for its commitment to data protection, client service and technology innovation. The company was recently named 'Best Cyber-Security Solution' at the 2022 With Intelligence HFM US Quant Services Awards, 'Best Firmwide Security Solution' at the 2022 Private Asset Management Awards and 'Best Cyber-Security Solution' at the 2022 With Intelligence HFM US Technology Awards.

About Drawbridge:

Drawbridge is a premier provider of cybersecurity software and solutions to the alternative investment industry. Its proprietary platform helps firms manage their governance, risk and compliance (GRC) requirements while combatting sophisticated cyber threats and third-party risks. Drawbridge's platform connects business, compliance and IT to empower firms to centralize and manage their most robust security programs, improve their risk profile and raise institutional capital. With a tested team focused on value delivery and a 800+ strong customer base, Drawbridge offers unmatched customer service and flexibility to help businesses proactively manage vulnerabilities, plan for growth, and reduce complexity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220426005184/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Articulate Communications for Drawbridge

Cassandra Pravata

drawbridge@articulatecomms.com