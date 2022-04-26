The sports medicine supplier contributed splints, bandages, injury support and more to the San Diego museum to distribute to Ukrainians in need

Life Wear Technologies, a leading supplier of both private label and branded Sports Medicine products, is pleased to announce a charitable contribution to the House of Ukraine, Inc. a San Diego cultural museum providing information to the public on the country of Ukraine.

The donation consisted of over 62,000 units of medical products including knee, ankle and wrist splints, back support, elastic bandages, heat, cold packs and more. Regularly educating on the cultural aspects of Ukraine including art, history, traditions and language, House of Ukraine is also currently accepting product donations including military supplies and aid kits to offer local Ukrainians in Kyiv, and refugees.

"As a mass producer in the first aid and pharmacy market there was no hesitation in finding a way to support Ukraine with the supplies we have available to us," said Bradley Waugh, President CEO of Life Wear Technologies. "We are grateful to be able to offer our products as useful medical aid, and hope they provide even a glimmer of relief to those in need."

The House of Ukraine, Inc. is a member of the House of Pacific Relations International Cottages, Inc, (HPR), Balboa Park, San Diego, California, founded in 1935 and is a non-profit community organization dedicated to furthering cooperation and understanding between national groups in the United States.

More about House of Ukraine, along with Life Wear Technologies can be found at their corresponding links.

About Life Wear Technologies:

Life Wear Technologies, LLC was established in 1974 as one of the original manufacturers of Sport Medicine products. The company began selling its products to athletic trainers, institutions, sporting goods dealers and professional teams throughout the US market.

After gaining notoriety as a leading innovator in the sporting goods arena, the company shifted its focus to the rapidly growing first aid and pharmacy market. In addition to the health supports, Life Wear began manufacturing elastic bandages, athletic tape and eventually hot cold therapy products to become the first one-source solution for private label Sports Medicine products.

Today, Life Wear Technologies, LLC is a leading supplier of both private label and branded Sports Medicine products sold in Chain Drug, Food and Mass Merchant retail channels.

