StormForge Appoints New Chief Technology Officer, Underscores Focus on the Customer

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2022 / StormForge, the leader in cloud-native application performance testing and resource optimization, today announced it has appointed Patrick Bergstrom as Chief Technology Officer. Bergstrom will bring the voice of the customer to StormForge's technology development, while exercising authentic empathy for teams managing increasingly complex Kubernetes environments.

"Patrick embodies innovation and leadership and brings to the team an important perspective that can only be gained from building and managing massive technology deployments in the enterprise," said Matt Provo, CEO at StormForge. "Patrick's contribution will go far beyond the StormForge team and be felt among our partners and customers. We're looking forward to seeing this in action."

Patrick will be responsible for building out the StormForge platform and scaling the organization in order to better serve the increasing needs of enterprise teams running Kubernetes at scale. With his unique background, Bergstrom is well poised to expand StormForge's product offerings with a customer focus, delivering solutions to help them drive performance and availability, without sacrificing their budget.

"I love solving the hard problems and delivering the innovative and unexpected solutions," said Patrick Bergstrom, CTO at StormForge. "I know well the challenges of running Kubernetes at the highest volumes and understand this is one of the hardest problems of our time. By joining StormForge, I have an opportunity to do this important work."

Bergstrom was most recently Vice President, Site Reliability Engineering & Software Engineering, Enterprise Operations at UnitedHealth Group where he created a globally distributed organization responsible for processes and tools to support distributed applications using modern DevOps techniques and best practices. He also led the creation of the Site Reliability Engineering team supporting BestBuy.com in the Web Operations group and introduced modern strategies around Data Collection, Application Monitoring, Alerting, Incident Management and Response. Bergstrom started his career in the Army National Guard as an Avionic Systems Technician, where he gained his first insight into system reliability at scale while working on various avionic systems during his 12 years of service, including multiple tours with the 160th SOAR(A).

About StormForge

StormForge brings together world-class data scientists and software engineers to enable businesses to drive breakthrough IT and operations efficiency. The StormForge Platform is set apart by its unwavering focus on building AI-powered software products that are designed to help people, not replace them. The StormForge Platform uses enterprise grade performance testing coupled with machine learning to drive major application performance gains and cost reductions in complex environments. In February 2020, StormForge announced funding from Insight Partners to accelerate the growth of its Platform. StormForge was founded in 2015 and is based in Boston and Washington, DC. Learn more at www.stormforge.io .

