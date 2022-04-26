The investment will potentially make Rario the world's biggest cricket NFT platform with access to 140M users of Dream Sports

The largest investment by Dream Capital to date for a minority stake

Rario,creators of the world's first cricket NFT platform,today announced a $120 Million Series A funding round led by Dream Capital, the Corporate Venture Capital and M&A arm of Dream Sports. Rario currently has the largest share of cricket NFT rights globally through exclusive partnerships with 6 international cricket leagues and a roster of 900+ cricketers. With Dream Capital's investment, Rario now gets access to Dream Sports' 140 Million users, who will be offered FIAT-only products in India, with the potential to create the largest cricket NFT platform globally. Alpha Wave Global (previously Falcon Edge Capital) also participated in the round, and now joins existing investors Animoca Brands (Global leader in Web3 gaming), Presight Capital, and Kingsway Capital.

Founders of Rario: Ankit Wadhwa, CEO/Co-Founder and Sunny Bhanot, CTO/Co-Founder (Photo: Business Wire)

The Singapore-based company, founded in 2021 by IIT Delhi alumni Ankit Wadhwa and Sunny Bhanot, has recently signed one of the world's largest cricket NFT deals; a multi-year exclusive partnership with Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association to create an Australian cricket metaverse of collectibles and gaming.

Rario enables fans to engage as a community, giving them a chance to own a piece of cricket history through digital collectibles across player cards, video moments, and cricket artifacts. Through Rario, Indian sports fans can buy, sell, and trade NFTs through FIAT-only mediums credit cards, debit cards, and bank transfers. Since 2021, Rario has sold over 50,000 NFTs to sports fans across 20 countries with the USA, UK, Australia, and India as its top 4 markets.

Dream Capital was incepted in 2020 to empower startups by following a multi-stage investment strategy ranging from US$1M to $100M ticket sizes, with a key focus on core sectors of Dream Sports such as sports, gaming, and fitness-tech. With Rario, Dream Capital's portfolio grows to 9 companies and marks the foray of Dream Sports into the Web3 space. This is currently the largest investment by DreamCap, and also the single largest investment in the cricket NFT space globally.

Commenting on this, Ankit Wadhwa, Co-Founder CEO, Rario, said, "Cricket is the 2nd largest sport in the world with more than 1.5bn fans globally. NFTs are creating new forms of engagement allowing fans to own and trade digital collectibles. Rario's global cricket NFT ecosystem will be further strengthened by the 140M sports fans on Dream Sports

Speaking on the investment, Dev Bajaj, Chief Strategy Officer, Dream Sports, said, "DreamCap is glad to partner with Rario to help sports fans engage deeper with their favorite players and teams. Web3 use cases in sports are transformational, and we are looking to back more startups in the space globally with innovative utilities of NFTs."

About Rario World's first Officially Licensed Cricket NFT Platform

Rario is a digital collectible platform for cricket fans to collect and trade officially licensed cricket moments on the blockchain, represented as a non-fungible token (NFT). Having Polygon Studios and Animoca as partners, Rario is built on the Polygon Network by a top-notch team of Indian founders and is backed by reputed investors such as Kingsway Capital and Presight Capital. Rario enables fans to engage as a community and invest in tangible sporting moments. It gives fans the opportunity to 'own' a piece of sport history. Rario has already officially partnered with several international cricket leagues and renowned internationally acclaimed cricket talent that will facilitate in creating a cricketing eco-system for engaging cricket fans around the world. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.rario.com.

