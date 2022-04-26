Reports And Data: Molybdenum Disulfide Market Size To Reach USD 589.24 MN In 2030 Due to Increasing Usage Of Molybdenum Disulfide In Semiconductor Devices And In Temperature Protective Coatings, Says Reports and Data

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global molybdenum disulfide market size is expected to reach USD 589.24 Million in 2030 and register a CAGR of 3.68% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing demand for molybdenum disulfide as catalyst in chemical and petrochemical processes, increasing usage of LEDs, displays, and optical sensors are major factors expected to support market revenue growth. Molybdenum disulfide occurs in nature as molybdenite mineral and is unaffected by oxygen and dilute acids. It is widely used as a dry lubricant owing to its robustness and low friction. In addition, molybdenum disulfide is used in photonics, lasers, photovoltaics, biosensors, and other microelectronics applications. Molybdenum disulfide has visible light absorption that is an order of magnitude higher than silicon, making it a promising solar cell material. The large direct bandgap of molybdenum disulfide and the relatively high charge carrier mobility make it a suitable choice for field effect transistors.

Molybdenum disulfide can be classified into two forms; powder and crystals. Molybdenum disulfide powder is widely used as a dry lubricant additive in grease, oils, polymers, paints, and other coatings, and it is available in different particle sizes such as 90 nm, 1.5-micron, 4.5 micron, and 12.5 micron as per application requirement. Powder form segment is expected to register fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Its superior properties such as film forming structure and excellent lubricant properties in high vacuums is driving adoption in various end uses, which is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment. In addition, growing demand for greases in automobiles and rising demand for microelectronic components are some key factors projected to drive revenue growth of global molybdenum disulfide market over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

In February 2021 , DuPont de Nemours Inc., announced expansion of Molykote specialty lubricants distribution network in MEA by up surging its existing partnership with Antala Ltd.

, DuPont de Nemours Inc., announced expansion of Molykote specialty lubricants distribution network in MEA by up surging its existing partnership with Antala Ltd. Chemical and petrochemical industry segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2021. Many molybdenum containing steels and catalysts are used in the oil and gas industry. Increasing demand for bit-lubricating greases and catalysts to reduce sulfur content from natural gas are major driving factors for revenue growth of molybdenum disulfide market in this segment.

Molybdenum disulfide market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the fast expansion of the construction and aviation industry in China . With over 200 small aircraft parts producers, the country's aviation parts and assembly manufacturing industry is quickly expanding. Rising construction activities, increasing demand for electronics products, and growing aviation sector are some key factors expected to drive revenue growth of Asia Pacific molybdenum disulfide market.

is expected to register fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the fast expansion of the construction and aviation industry in . With over 200 small aircraft parts producers, the country's aviation parts and assembly manufacturing industry is quickly expanding. Rising construction activities, increasing demand for electronics products, and growing aviation sector are some key factors expected to drive revenue growth of molybdenum disulfide market. Major companies in the global market include Moly Metal LLP, Rose Mill Company, China Molybdenum Co., Ltd, Yogi Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd., Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd., Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., US Research Nanomaterials, Inc., American Elements, Fuchs Petrolub SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented molybdenum disulfide market based on form, application, end-use, and region:

Form Outlook (Volume, Tons; 2019-2030 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Powder

Crystals

Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; 2019-2030 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Greases

Machinery Parts



Others (Transportation & Mining)

Pastes

Machinery Parts



Splines



Gears



Universal Joints



Metal forming

Oil & Synthetic Fluid

Gears



Reducers



Cams



Others

Water Suspensions

Lubrication



Threads



Slices



Packaging



Die Casting

Coatings

Threads



Tools



Switches



Locks



Valves



Slide



Process Lubrication



Metal Working

Metal Working Compounds

Extrusion



Cold Forming



Wire Drawing



Deep Drawing

Pure/Mix Powders

Punch Line



Forming



Stamping



Relays



Switches



Packaging

End-Use Outlook (Volume, Tons; 2019-2030 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Chemical & Petrochemical

Automotive

Industrial Usage

Aerospace & Defense

Construction

Electronics

Electrochemical Sensors



Biosensor



Others

Metal & Mining

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; 2019-2030 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



BENELUX



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Israel



Rest of MEA

