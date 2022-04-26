Appian Congratulates 2022 Partner Award Winners

MCLEAN, Va., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the Appian World conference, Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) announced the winners of its 2022 Partner Awards. These annual awards celebrate Appian partners that exceed customer expectations using the Appian Low-Code Platform across the categories of Impact & Excellence, Channel Sales, Solution Success, and Technology Partnerships.

The Appian 2022 Partner Award winners in the Impact & Excellence category are:

Transformation Award - KPMG

KPMG LLP is given the highest Appian Partner Award in recognition of outstanding results in global strategic program delivery on the Appian Low-Code Platform. KPMG not only leads the charge with having among the largest number of certified lead developers, but also continues to deliver transformational solutions to major clients around the world.

Value Award - Infosys

This award is given to Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, in recognition of outstanding achievement in applying Appian best practices and methodologies in customer service, project delivery and ongoing support to ensure high-value service for customers globally. Infosys continues to position Appian to critical accounts across key industries.

Delivery Award - Vuram

Vuram is awarded in recognition of outstanding quality and rapid delivery in complex customer use cases. The Vuram team leads customers down a thoughtful, strategic roadmap to help them reach their digital transformation goals. Customers globally have deemed Vuram an instrumental part of their success with Appian, and a valued part of their team.

Innovation Award - PwC

PwC is recognized for outstanding achievement in the development and delivery of innovative Appian-based solutions with Interactions Hub, a PwC Product, and two new solutions for internal audit and mortgage loan service orchestration.

Growth Award - Accenture

Accenture is awarded in recognition of outstanding achievement in the alignment and development of its Appian practice, which saw record-breaking 75% growth.

The Appian 2022 Partner Award winners in the Channel Sales category are:

North American Channel Sales Partner of the Year - Ignyte Group

Ignyte Group is recognized for achieving the highest net new ACV for resell and sourced deals, enabled by their strong portfolio of pre-built Appian solutions. Ignyte Group has leveraged Appian to drive multiple high-impact digital transformation programs for mid-size and enterprise clients in healthcare, financial services, and the public sector.

LATAM Channel Sales Partner of the Year - Vuram

Vuram - Mexico has been awarded LATAM Channel Sales Partner of the Year for achieving the highest net new ACV closed in Latin America.

The Appian 2022 Partner Award winners in the Solution Success category are:

Business Impact Award - Wipro

Wipro is recognized for its Appian-based solution that is designed to help large financial institutions address financial risks & compliance gaps arising from operational risks, such as manual errors, data loss & financial frauds, caused by the usage of end user computing applications.

Proven Success Award - PwC

PwC is recognized for Interactions Hub, a PwC product, that helps global Life Sciences and Pharmaceutical Companies manage highly-regulated interactions with healthcare professionals (HCPs) and healthcare organizations (HCOs) in a more streamlined, documented and auditable fashion, reducing manual workload and improving compliance.

Cross-Industry Value Award - Appcino

Appcino is recognized for its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) & Sustainability solution that helps companies across all industries automate end-to-end ESG governance, data collection, materiality assessments, and reporting with strategic guidance on ESG standards compliance.

The Appian 2022 Partner Award winners in the Technology Partnerships category are:

Technology Partner of the Year - AWS

The Technology Partner of the Year Award goes to AWS in celebration of their commitment and dedication to the Appian Partnership which has provided extraordinary opportunities for Appian across the globe.

Innovative Technology Partner Award - Box

Box is recognized for its exciting new capabilities released this year as part of the Box Content Cloud: Box Sign allows Box customers to natively integrated e-signatures right where their content lives; Box for Teams integration makes it possible to use Box as the default content layer in Microsoft Teams while collaborating; Smart Access Policy Monitoring Mode enables admins to monitor business impacts of newly deployed Box Shield security controls prior to enforcement.

Impact Technology Partner Award - Genesys

Genesys is recognized for its customer experience orchestration technology. Appian customers are able to drastically improve their contact center and case management capabilities with Genesys and Appian.

Strategic Technology Partner Award - SAP

SAP is recognized for demonstrating global success in accelerating business operations and yielding endless possibilities for Appian customers.

Industry Technology Partner Award - Esri

Esri is recognized for outstanding collaboration and dedication to Appian in delivering impact to our Public Sector clients.

"Our global network of partnerships across consulting, implementation, resellers, and technologies is a strategic asset for Appian customers," said Marc Wilson, Chief Partner Officer at Appian. "We applaud this year's Partner Award winners for their dedication and ingenuity in delivering value with our low-code platform."

About Appian

Appian is the unified platform for change. We accelerate customers' businesses by discovering, designing, and automating their most important processes. The Appian Low-Code Platform combines the key capabilities needed to get work done faster, Process Mining + Workflow + Automation, in a unified low-code platform. Appian is open, enterprise-grade and trusted by industry leaders. For more information, visit www.appian.com .

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488235/Appian_Logo.jpg