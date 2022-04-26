StorPool Storage, a leading global storage software provider, today announced it has been named a finalist for the Cloud Project of the Year in the 2022 DCS Awards, which honor product designers, manufacturers, suppliers and providers in the data center technology market.

StorPool is nominated for its collaboration with Krystal, one of the UK's largest independent web hosting companies. Krystal provides hosting, cloud VPS, and enterprise services to 30,000 clients and more than 200,000 websites. StorPool supports Krystal's ultra-fast NVMe-powered cloud platform Katapult with massive storage performance, a robust API, unique capacity management features to save hardware costs, and an extremely high level of data protection via triple replication to safeguard Krystal clients' data.

"StorPool's storage solution is a vital component of Katapult and gives us the ability to have maximum performance and reliability with no trade-off," said Alex Easter, CTO of Krystal.

"Krystal indeed created an award-winning infrastructure that serves as a model for other xSPs and cloud builders to achieve the performance, data security, space savings, density improvements, and elastic scalability of Katapult," said Alex Ivanov, product lead at StorPool Storage. "We appreciate being recognized for this award and for StorPool software's fast, highly available, easily integrated storage platform for cloud projects both large and small."

To vote for StorPool or for more information visit https://dcsawards.com/vote.

StorPool allows cloud infrastructures in order to run mission-critical workloads without the pain and challenges typically associated with legacy storage technologies. StorPool storage systems are ideal for storing and managing the data of demanding primary workloads databases, web servers, virtual desktops, real-time analytics solutions, and other mission-critical software. Under the hood, the primary storage platform provides thin-provisioned volumes to the workloads and applications running in on-premises clouds. The native multi-site, multi-cluster, and BC/DR capabilities supercharge hybrid- and multi-cloud efforts at scale. For more information about how StorPool helps create simpler, smarter and more-efficient clouds, visit https://storpool.com/storage-for-msp/

About StorPool Storage

StorPool Storage is a primary storage platform designed for large-scale cloud infrastructure. It is the easiest way to convert sets of standard servers into primary or secondary storage systems. The StorPool team has experience working with various clients Managed Service Providers, Hosting Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers, enterprises, and SaaS vendors. StorPool Storage comes as a software, plus a fully managed data storage service that transforms standard hardware into fast, highly available and scalable storage systems.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220426005182/en/

Contacts:

Dan Miller, JPR Communications

818-651-1013