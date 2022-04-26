Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.04.2022
Twitter-Leak! Da könnte sich Gewaltiges zusammenbrauen!
PR Newswire
26.04.2022 | 16:04
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alcor Solutions Inc.: Alcor Attains All Product Line Workflows Achievement on ServiceNow

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcor, an Elite ServiceNow partner, a leader in the digital transformation space, and a global provider of cloud solutions, security, and implementation services announced a huge addition to its bucket of accolades by securing all product line achievements by workflow within the ServiceNow ecosystem.

Alcor Attains All Product Line Workflows Achievement on ServiceNow

All Product Line Workflow Achievements on ServiceNow include Employee Workflow, Technology Workflow, Customer Workflow, and Creator Workflow which further expands to IT Service Management, IT Asset Management, IT Operations Management, Strategic Portfolio Management, GRC & Security, Human Resource, Customer Service Management, App Store, and App Engine.

In today's business environment it's critical for businesses to choose a partner who is trustworthy with a high level of achievement, experience, and expertise. This significant milestone will set Alcor apart from other ServiceNow partners because only a few ServiceNow certified partners hold all workflow badges for product line achievements. This will enable customers to entrust Alcor's wide range of solutions and products for their digital transformation.

"Our achievement is a win-win situation for both Alcor and our customers. Alcor's recognition is a testament to the enormous value that we can add to our customers with our diverse skills, unmatched expertise, and wide experience of the ServiceNow platform" says Monisha Singh, Chairperson and Senior Principal at Alcor.

Alcor's in-depth know-how of the ServiceNow platform will encourage trust within customers who wish to digitally transform their IT landscape. It ensures that Alcor is committed to staying up to date on the latest product lines of the ever-expanding capabilities offered by ServiceNow and motivating it to consistently maintain high-level performance in the IT domain.

For more information on Alcor Solutions, please visit our website at www.alcortech.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Alcor

Alcor Solutions, Inc. is a San Francisco, California-based company that provides global cloud advisory and implementation services to clients in multiple geographies. Their clients include global Fortune 500 as well as leading organizations in multiple industry verticals. Founded in 2008, Alcor Solutions Inc.'s focus has been building strong competency in cutting-edge technologies and advising clients in implementing them. They are passionate about their thought leadership and believe that successful IT implementations result equally from good strategy and technology excellence.

Alcor is an Elite ServiceNow Partner, AWS Consulting Partner, Oracle Modern Partner, and works with several other cutting edge technologies including Microsoft, Salesforce, FireEye, and more.

Alcor Enabling Cloud is a registered trademark of Alcor.

For more information, please reach out to information@alcortech.com

Media Contact:
Monisha Singh
1-408-393-6340
monisha.singh@alcortech.com

Alcor Solutions | Enabling Cloud | Enabling People | Enabling Automation

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1804719/Alcor_ServiceNow.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/881516/Alcor_TwLinkedin_profile__400_x_400_Logo.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
