This new milestone illustrates Dawex continued engagement in providing the highest level of security and availability assurance to its clients.

Dawex, the leading technology company for data exchange, data marketplace and data hub, today announced that it has successfully obtained the System and Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II certification. This achievement is a demonstration of Dawex commitment to follow, reinforce and maintain the strictest controls over time in order to ensure and deliver the highest security and quality of services to its clients.

In today's economy where data has become a product of unlimited potential, with its own value, and a source of new revenue streams, Dawex technology allows organizations to create new ecosystems around data exchange platforms that meet regulatory requirements and address traceability and security challenges. The SOC 2 Type II certification confirms Dawex implementation of the most stringent security and availability measures that align with worldwide industry standards and best practices, as set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). SOC 2 Type II assesses and certifies the design of security processes and controls conducted by the organization and guarantees the implementation over time of internal controls for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, or privacy. The requirements and security measures are constantly monitored, evaluated, and updated to reflect changing needs and offer the safest environment for conducting business.

"Dawex technology enables all economic stakeholders to valorize the potential of their ecosystem through data exchange." says Laurent Lafaye, Dawex co-CEO. "As organizations increasingly adopt data exchange technology, it's paramount that we protect and secure our infrastructure and the solutions we deliver to our customers by implementing the highest standards for privacy and security."

Building on its commitment to deliver the most secure data exchanges, Dawex places security investments as number one priority. The Dawex examination, conducted by an independent third party, illustrates to organizations and auditors how the company achieves key compliance controls and objectives, reinforcing trust and confidence in Dawex technologies.

About Dawex

In today's economy where data has become a product of unlimited potential, with its own value, and a source of new revenue streams, Dawex technology allows organizations to create new ecosystems around data exchange platforms that meet regulatory requirements and address traceability and security challenges. Dawex is the leading technology company for data exchange, data marketplace and data hub to orchestrate the sourcing, the distribution and the exchange of data. Awarded Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum in 2020, Dawex is an active member of Gaia-X. Created in 2015, Dawex is headquartered in France, expanding business operations to Europe, Asia, North America and the Middle East.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220426005740/en/

Contacts:

Press contact

Isabelle Joulot

press@dawex.com