Adhesive Films Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the period 2022-2030 - Future Market Insights

The report "Adhesive Films Market" provides an in-depth analysis of the global adhesive films market based on application (packaging tapes & labels; construction & infrastructure; industrial products; electronic & electrical; healthcare), material type (natural rubber latex, synthetic rubber elastomers), end use industry (food packaging, medical devices) and geography.

NEWARK, Del., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Adhesive Films Market is expected to experience strong growth in the coming years. It is projected to reach US$ 96.6 billion by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6%. Adhesive films are versatile and highly effective products that are used in a wide range of applications across a variety of industries. They play an important role in holding different materials together while also providing cushioning, protection, and other desirable properties.

These films are used in radio frequency identification (RFID), LED lighting, aerospace electronics, construction, handheld computing, consumer electronics, and automotive electronics.

These are made up of materials such as polyethene, polyvinyl chloride, polypropylene, polyvinyl acetate, and polyvinyl butyral. Adhesive films are employed in the electronics industry to hold information labels and warning labels. These adhesives are also used as protective insulation wrap. Similarly, packaging industries use these adhesives to increase the safety of packaging material.

Adhesive films form a permanent structural bond with the attaching surface after undergoing the curative process and offer strong resistance under harsh environments such as high temperatures.

Factors such as stringent government norms to lower carbon emissions by reducing vehicle weight and demand for fuel-effective automobiles drive the growth of the adhesive film market. Furthermore, developments in electrical & electronics, automotive & transportation, packaging, and medical industries also boost the adhesive film market growth.

Moreover, extensive use of adhesive films in the automotive industry for reinforcement plates, door hinge washers, and bracket attachments is another factor that fuels the market growth.

In addition, adhesive films are used for many other purposes such as in LED lighting, solar energy, defence & aerospace, and food & beverages packaging, which serves as a growth factor for the market. However, volatility of raw material prices and environmental regulations related to volatile organic compound emissions from adhesive films restrain the growth of this market.

Leading Companies Profiled in Adhesive Films Market are:

3M Company

Company BASF SE

Avery Dennison Corporation

Klockneer Pentaplast Group

CCL Industries

Toray Industries

Irplast S.p.A.

Cosmo Films Ltd.

TEKRA, LLC

H.B. Fuller Company

In addition, high manufacturing costs, complexity in production, and product customization further confine the market growth. However, the production of bio-adhesive films is expected to serve as a lucrative opportunity for the market during the forecast period.

The global adhesive film market is segmented ones of film material, technology, end-user industry, and region. Based on film material, it is divided into polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, polyethene and others. Others include materials such as polyurethane, polyesters, and ethylene-vinyl acetate. The polyvinyl chloride segment was the highest contributor to the market and the polyethene segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Segments Covered In Adhesive Films Industry Research

Adhesive Films Market by Material:

BOPP

PVC

PE

PA

Others

Adhesive Films Market by Adhesive Type:

Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone

Adhesive Films Market by Application:

Labels

Tapes

Graphic Films

Adhesive Films Market by End-use:

Electrical & Electronics

Building & Construction

Automotive

Aerospace

Logistics

Others

Adhesive Films Market by Region:

North America Adhesive Films Market

Latin America Adhesive Films Market

Europe Adhesive Films Market

East Asia Adhesive Films Market

South Asia Adhesive Films Market

Oceania Adhesive Films Market

The Middle East & Africa (MEA) Adhesive Films Market

By technology, the adhesive film market is classified into water-based, solvent-based, hot melt bonding film, pressure-sensitive and others. The other technologies include self-cured, chemical-cured, and heat-cured.

The water-based segment was the highest contributor to the market and pressure-sensitive segments are expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Depending on the end-user, the market is classified into electrical & electronics, aerospace, automotive & transportation and others.

The other end-users include furniture, footwear, and construction. The automotive and transportation segment was the highest contributor to the market and the electrical and electronics segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast Region-wise wise.

The global adhesive film market share is analysed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, the UK, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA).

The Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit a faster growth rate during the forecast period, owing to an increase in consumer electronics demand. Moreover, cheap labour availability and favourable government policies in India and China have encouraged manufacturers to shift their manufacturing base to these countries.

