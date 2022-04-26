Computer Peripherals Market is expected to reach US$ 1,216.9 Bn in 2032 - Future Market Insights

Computer Peripherals Market Size in 2022 By Fastest Growing Companies: Apple, Epson, Canon, Dell with Top Countries Data | New Report Spreads in 300 Pages

NEWARK, Del., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Computer Peripherals Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2022-2032. The Global Computer Peripherals Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period. The report comprises various segments as well as an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market.

These factors; the market dynamics involve the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges through which the impact of these factors in the market is outlined.

The drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The Global Computer Peripherals Market study provides an outlook on the development of the market in terms of revenue throughout the prognosis period. Computer peripheral can be defined as a device that is connected to the computer system to add functionality.

There are different types of peripheral devices such as a mouse, keyboards, monitor, printers, hard drive or flash drive, and many more. These devices are further categorized into three: input devices, output devices, and storage devices. The devices are mostly used for personal and office work. The rise in the use of computers in businesses is likely to drive the growth of the market.

What Are The Challenges Of The Global Computer Peripherals Market?

Rise in counterfeit products is expected to act as a significant market restrain during the forecast period. Various consumer electronics manufacturers face such challenges with the availability of counterfeit products at local stores and as well as e-commerce channels.

Their easy availability through various distribution channels is projected to hinder the market expansion in the coming time. Also, rising preference for smartphones and tablets over computers and laptops is anticipated to be a significant factor impeding the expansion in the forecast period.

However, with players taking several initiatives to tackle such challenges, the market is expected to show significant growth. For instance, in February 2022, Micross Components, Inc. an eminent mission-critical microelectronic provider, hosted a webinar on the supply chain challenges faced by specifiers, procurers, and designers.

Which Are the Regions Boosting the Global Computer Peripherals Market?

As per the analysis, the global computer peripherals market is anticipated to be dominated by North America during the forecast period. As per the observations, the U.S market is expected to make the largest contribution to developing the regional market. U.S is anticipated to secure US$ 248 Billion in 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2032.

Moreover, the presence of the most established players in the region is another salient factor driving the market in the region. For instance, in April 2022, Apple announced to unveil two new Macs at WWDC 2022.

Europe market is anticipated to be a lucrative market during the forecast period. As per the estimations, the U.K is likely to be the most active player in propelling the market. The U.K is projected to garner US$ 90.2 Billion, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Key Players in The Global Computer Peripherals Market

Key players in the global computer peripherals market include Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Canon Inc., Dell, Inc., Apple, Inc., and Seiko Epson Corporation, among others.

Recent key developments among players are:

In April 2022 , Dell, Nvidia, AMD announced to power the new Ohio AI compute cluster. The Ohio Supercomputer Center (OSC) will build a new high-performance computing cluster for AI applications based on Dell hardware with AMD Epyc processors and Nvidia accelerators.

announced to power the new Ohio AI compute cluster. The Ohio Supercomputer Center (OSC) will build a new high-performance computing cluster for AI applications based on Dell hardware with AMD Epyc processors and Nvidia accelerators. In April 2022 , Espon announced new A4 Desktop color multifunction printer for Eco-conscious businesses.

Key Segments Covered in The Computer Peripherals Industry Survey

Computer Peripherals by Connectivity:

Wired Computer Peripherals

Wireless Computer Peripherals

Computer Peripherals by End Use:

Computer Peripherals for Residential Use

Computer Peripherals for Commercial Use

Computer Peripherals by Product Type:

Computer Peripheral Input Devices

Computer Peripheral Output Devices

Computer Peripheral Storage Devices

Computer Peripherals by Region:

North America Computer Peripherals Market

Europe Computer Peripherals Market

Asia Pacific Computer Peripherals Market

Middle East & Africa Computer Peripherals Market

& Africa Computer Peripherals Market South America Computer Peripherals Market

