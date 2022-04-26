Sugarlands Distilling Company: High Rock Vodka Enters Strategic Partnership with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

88-proof premium vodka to serve as primary sponsor at Iowa Speedway and associate sponsor for Graham Rahal throughout 2022

GATLINBURG, TN and INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2022 / High Rock Vodka and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) today announced an expansive strategic partnership making High Rock the Official Celebratory Partner of RLL and associate sponsor for Graham Rahal throughout the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

High Rock Vodka will serve as primary sponsor for Rahal's No. 15 Honda for Race 1 of the Hy-Vee INDYCAR Weekend doubleheader at Iowa Speedway on July 23. In addition, High Rock branding will adorn the No. 15 engine cover at the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 29. High Rock branding will also appear as an associate sponsor on Rahal's driver suit throughout the season.

"I'm looking forward to working with Sugarlands in this new category, as well as with Dale and Amy. As the Earnhardt's know, our sport has some of the most devoted fans who pride themselves in supporting our sponsors," said Graham Rahal. "Sugarlands and High Rock have a fun product, not only to enjoy, but in the experience they want their consumers to have from the fun 'shines to the High Rock Moments and toasting to milestone memories in one's life. There's no doubt we'll have a few of these High Rock Moments ahead of us this year to celebrate, and I'm looking forward to raising a glass of High Rock when it's time to do so!"

In collaboration with Digital Ally, Inc. and platinum-selling recording artist O.A.R., High Rock and RLL will present one of the more unique liveries in NTT INDYCAR SERIES history during the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on August 7. Digital Ally will turn the design of its livery that weekend over to O.A.R., who will develop the artwork for Christian Lundgaard's No. 30 in Nashville. The livery, which is a primary for Digital Ally and its Shield Cleansers brand, will incorporate O.A.R. branding and the band's custom artwork. O.A.R. will perform as part of its headlining United States tour at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on Saturday, August 6, the night before the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.

"I'm proud to call Nashville home, so the opportunity to design a car for the Music City Grand Prix, which is the day after our concert at Ascend will make this a special weekend for myself and the entire band," said O.A.R. drummer Chris Culos. "We're thankful that Digital Ally has been gracious enough to turn over the design of its livery to us, and appreciate all the folks at High Rock, Sugarlands and Rahal Letterman Lanigan for making this happen."

High Rock is a premium, handcrafted vodka created by Sugarlands Distilling Company in collaboration with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Earnhardt. Beginning with a base of 100% corn and crisp, clean water from the Great Smoky Mountains, High Rock Vodka is distilled seven times and then triple filtered using the Lincoln County Process. Made famous by Tennessee whiskeys, the Lincoln County Process uses sugar maple charcoal to remove any impurities. The result is premium vodka that is undeniably smooth and pure. High Rock checks in at 88 proof, a nod to the number Earnhardt drove for a decade in the NASCAR Cup Series. High Rock will be available nationwide in April.

The High Rock partnership deepens Sugarlands' relationship with RLL, which began in 2021. In addition to RLL, Sugarlands has strategic partnerships with the Atlanta Braves, Baseball Hall of Famer Chipper Jones, Boston Red Sox, New Orleans Saints, Grammy-nominated country superstar Cole Swindell, Major League Bow Hunting, and multiple Speedway Motorsports properties.

"Working with the team at Rahal Letterman Lanigan has been a fantastic experience and expanding our partnership to include the High Rock brand is a natural fit," said Sugarlands Chief Revenue Officer Patrick Sullivan. "Integrating High Rock into our RLL partnership will increase awareness to a whole new group of racing fans while creating unique branding and activation opportunities, like the O.A.R. paint scheme in Nashville."

Founded in 2014, Sugarlands Distilling Company produces a full line of craft moonshines and sippin' creams with flavors like Dynamite Cinnamon, American Peach, Dark Chocolate Coffee and Butter Pecan. Sugarlands also produces Roaming Man Tennessee Straight Rye Whiskey, which won Best Whiskey in the 2019 American Craft Spirits Association Awards.

About Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, based in Brownsburg, Ind., is co-owned by three-time IndyCar Champion and 1986 Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Rahal, former CBS Late Show host David Letterman and Mi-Jack co-owner Mike Lanigan. In 2022, the team begins its 31st year of competition and will attempt to add to its 29 Indy car wins - including the 2004 Indy 500 from pole with Buddy Rice and the 2020 Indy 500 with Takuma Sato -- their 33 poles, 108 podium finishes and 1992 series championship. The team also competed in the American Le Mans Series from 2009-2013 as BMW Team RLL where they won both the Manufacturer and Team Championships in the GT category in 2010 and swept all three GT titles in 2011 - Manufacturer, Team and Driver. In 2012, the team finished second in the Team Championship and third in the Manufacturer Championship and in 2013, the team finished second in the Driver, Team and Manufacturer Championship. From 2014-2021, BMW Team RLL competed in the GTLM class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with a two-car program and brought their total to 22 wins - including the 2019 and 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona endurance races, 28 poles and 94 podium finishes as well as a second-place finish in the Manufacturer, Team and Driver championships in 2015 and 2017. The team was also the 2020 Michelin Endurance Champions. For 2022, BMW M Team RLL will compete in the GTD Pro class while simultaneously ramping up for a two-car program in the much-anticipated LMDh class of IMSA for 2023.

About O.A.R.

O.A.R. might just be music's biggest, best kept secret. The platinum-certified Rockville, MD band has quietly sold out Madison Square Garden twice, filled Red Rocks Amphitheater a dozen times, earned platinum and gold plaques, lit up the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration, and built one of the most committed fanbases in the world. The group-Marc Roberge [lead vocals, guitar], Richard On [lead guitar, backing vocals], Chris Culos [drums], Benj Gershman [bass], and Jerry DePizzo [saxophone, guitar, backing vocals] accompanied by Mikel Paris [keys, backing vocals, percussion], and Jon Lampley [trumpet, backing vocals]-ring in 25 years together by strengthening this special bond with audiences everywhere.

Beyond indulging their own community, O.A.R. gives back as well. The band's Heard The World Fund supports youth, education, and the under-served in the United States, raising, and contributing millions to benefit various schools, students, and organizations. They established a scholarship at their alma mater, the Ohio State University, and provide scholarships to veterans and gold star families via Folds of Honor. The Concert For Dreams, performed at NYC's famous Beacon Theater, raised north of $1 million for Garden of Dreams. Additionally, the band has gone to bat for causes, including Connor's Cure, standing up to pediatric cancer, raising and donating over $100,000.

About Sugarlands Distilling Co.

Sugarlands Distilling Company is a craft distillery located in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Producers of award-winning moonshine, rum, cream liqueurs and rye whiskey, Sugarland spirits are distributed in 40 states and made available for home delivery via Reserve Bar. Sugarlands hand-crafted cocktails can be sipped on in restaurants, bars, and festivals across the country, as well as on the Back Porch located at the downtown Gatlinburg, Tennessee distillery.

The Sugarlands distillery welcomes more than one million guests each year and is rated as TripAdvisor's number 1 thing to do in Gatlinburg as well as the world's top-rated distillery experience. A proud supporter of the community, Sugarlands Distilling Company has donated over $675,000 to nonprofits across the country through their giveback program, MoonShare.

For more information, please visit www.sugarlands.com and follow Sugarlands on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @SugarlandsShine.

