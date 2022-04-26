DJ Halfords Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company 26-Apr-2022 / 15:38 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing GB00B012TP20 shares to which voting rights are attached ii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify) iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv Name BlackRock, Inc. City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington , USA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 22-Apr-2022 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 25-Apr-2022 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of voting attached to shares instruments in % (8.A + rights held in issuer (8.A (total of 8. A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 8.B) + 8.B) vii 2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 5.200000 0.050000 5.250000 11525924 or reached Position of previous notification (if Below 5% Below 5% Below 5% applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possible) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) GB00B012TP20 11399024 5.200000 SUBTOTAL 8. A 11399024 5.200000% B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if Type of financial Expiration Conversion Period the instrument is % of voting instrument date x xi rights exercised/converted. Securities Lending 126900 0.050000 SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 126900 0.050000% B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) Physical or Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ cash % of voting instrument date x Conversion Number of voting rights rights Period xi Settlement xii SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal X entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv Ultimate % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through Total of both if it controlling Name of controlled equals or is higher than financial instruments if it equals equals or is higher person undertaking the notifiable threshold or is higher than the notifiable than the notifiable threshold threshold BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (Chain Inc. 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Inc. (Chain Management, Inc. 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain International 1) Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, BR Jersey Inc. (Chain International 1) Holdings L.P. BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 3, Inc. (Chain LLC 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman 1 Inc. (Chain LP 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman Inc. (Chain West Bay Finco 1) Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman Inc. (Chain West Bay IV Limited 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Group Inc. (Chain Limited 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Finance Inc. (Chain Europe Limited 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Investment Inc. (Chain Management (UK) 1) Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (Chain Inc. 2) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Inc. (Chain Management, Inc. 2) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain International 2) Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, BR Jersey Inc. (Chain International 2) Holdings L.P. BlackRock, BlackRock Australia Inc. (Chain Holdco Pty. Ltd. 2) BlackRock, BlackRock Investment Inc. (Chain Management 2) (Australia) Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (Chain Inc. 3) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Inc. (Chain Management, Inc. 3) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 4, Inc. (Chain LLC 3) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 6, Inc. (Chain LLC 3) BlackRock, BlackRock Delaware Inc. (Chain Holdings Inc. 3) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Institutional Trust 3) Company, National Association BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (Chain Inc. 4) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Inc. (Chain Management, Inc. 4) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 4, Inc. (Chain LLC 4) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 6, Inc. (Chain LLC 4) BlackRock, BlackRock Delaware Inc. (Chain Holdings Inc. 4) BlackRock, BlackRock Fund Inc. (Chain Advisors 4) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (Chain Inc. 5) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Inc. (Chain Management, Inc. 5) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (Chain Inc. 6) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Inc. (Chain Management, Inc. 6) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain International 6) Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, BR Jersey Inc. (Chain International 6) Holdings L.P. BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 3, Inc. (Chain LLC 6) BlackRock, BlackRock Canada Inc. (Chain Holdings LP 6) BlackRock, BlackRock Canada Inc. (Chain Holdings ULC 6) BlackRock, BlackRock Asset Inc. (Chain Management Canada 6) Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (Chain Inc. 7) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Inc. (Chain Management, Inc. 7) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain International 7) Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, BR Jersey Inc. (Chain International 7) Holdings L.P. BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 3, Inc. (Chain LLC 7) BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman 1 Inc. (Chain LP 7) BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman Inc. (Chain West Bay Finco 7) Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman Inc. (Chain West Bay IV Limited 7) BlackRock, BlackRock Group Inc. (Chain Limited 7) BlackRock, BlackRock Finance Inc. (Chain Europe Limited 7) BlackRock, BlackRock Advisors Inc. (Chain (UK) Limited 7) 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information xvi BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team James Michael 020 7743 3650 25th April 2022 Place of completion Date of completion 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Category Code: HOL TIDM: HFD LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 Sequence No.: 157773 EQS News ID: 1335887 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1335887&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2022 10:38 ET (14:38 GMT)