Sword Group
Results for the First Quarter of 2022
Stable Organic Perimeter Growth (i) +23.8%
(i) excluding acquisitions and disposals
KEY FIGURES
The consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2022 is €63.6m.
Excluding Sword GRC, a company sold in February, the consolidated revenue is €58.6m.
This figure takes into account one month of Ping Network Solutions, acquired in March 2022, and three months of AiM, acquired in July 2021.
EBITDA margin is 13.4 % representing €8.5m.
Excluding Sword GRC, EBITDA margin is 12.0% or €7.0m.
1ST QUARTER ACCOUNTS
|Q1 | non audited figures
|€m
|2022
|2021
|Consolidated Growth
|Revenue
|63.6
|47.4
|+34.2%
|EBITDA
|8.5
|6.5
|+30.8%
|EBITDA margin
|13.4%
|13.7%
|-
ANALYSIS (at constant exchange rates and constant perimeter)
In the first quarter of 2022, the Group achieved organic growth of +22.6% against a budget of 15%, and profitability of 13.4% against a budget of 13%.
The scope retained after the disposal of Sword GRC is up 23.8% while maintaining a profitability of 12.0%.
It should be noted that on 21 April, the sale of Sword GRC was finalised with the receipt of 90% of the total payment as provided for in the sale agreement.
OUTLOOK FOR 2022
The Group is upgrading its 2021-2024 business plan not only because of the acquisitions made but also because of its outperformance.
The budgeted revenue for 2022 is therefore €248m in consolidated terms.
Excluding Sword GRC (one quarter), this figure is €243m.
Dividend
Dividend proposed to the Annual General Meeting: €10 gross per sghare
Ex-date: April 29th, 2022
Payment date: May 3rd, 2022
Agenda
28/04/22
Annual General Meeting (2021 Accounts)
03/05/22
Dividend Payment
28/07/22
2022 Second Quarter Revenue
About Sword Group
Sword has 2,300+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.
Contact: investorrelations@sword-group.lu
