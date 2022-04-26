Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.04.2022
Sword Group: Results for the First Quarter of 2022

Sword Group
Results for the First Quarter of 2022
Stable Organic Perimeter Growth (i) +23.8%

(i) excluding acquisitions and disposals

KEY FIGURES
The consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2022 is €63.6m.
Excluding Sword GRC, a company sold in February, the consolidated revenue is €58.6m.
This figure takes into account one month of Ping Network Solutions, acquired in March 2022, and three months of AiM, acquired in July 2021.
EBITDA margin is 13.4 % representing €8.5m.
Excluding Sword GRC, EBITDA margin is 12.0% or €7.0m.

1ST QUARTER ACCOUNTS

Q1 | non audited figures
€m20222021Consolidated Growth
Revenue63.647.4+34.2%
EBITDA8.56.5+30.8%
EBITDA margin13.4%13.7%-

ANALYSIS (at constant exchange rates and constant perimeter)
In the first quarter of 2022, the Group achieved organic growth of +22.6% against a budget of 15%, and profitability of 13.4% against a budget of 13%.
The scope retained after the disposal of Sword GRC is up 23.8% while maintaining a profitability of 12.0%.
It should be noted that on 21 April, the sale of Sword GRC was finalised with the receipt of 90% of the total payment as provided for in the sale agreement.

OUTLOOK FOR 2022
The Group is upgrading its 2021-2024 business plan not only because of the acquisitions made but also because of its outperformance.
The budgeted revenue for 2022 is therefore €248m in consolidated terms.
Excluding Sword GRC (one quarter), this figure is €243m.

Dividend
Dividend proposed to the Annual General Meeting: €10 gross per sghare
Ex-date: April 29th, 2022
Payment date: May 3rd, 2022

Agenda
28/04/22
Annual General Meeting (2021 Accounts)

03/05/22
Dividend Payment

28/07/22
2022 Second Quarter Revenue

About Sword Group
Sword has 2,300+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Contact: investorrelations@sword-group.lu

Attachment

  • SwordGroup_Q12022 Results FV 26042022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4d087ede-51b0-4cac-8567-47946bc923b4)

