Pan African Resources Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
London, April 26
Pan African Resources PLC
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)
Share code on AIM: PAF
Share code on JSE: PAN
ISIN: GB0004300496
ADR ticker code: PAFRY
("Pan African" or the "Company" or the "Group")
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLCTRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
Pan African, the South African gold producer, announces that on 26 April 2022, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 1 April 2022 (the "Programme") it purchased the following number of ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") through Peel Hunt LLP ("Peel Hunt") and RMB Morgan Stanley ("RMBMS"). The shares purchased will be cancelled.
|Date of purchases
|26 April 2022
|Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased
|2,314,538
|London Stock Exchange ("LSE") purchases
|Number of Ordinary Shares purchased on LSE
|1,327,529
|Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
|20.353
|Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
|20.74
|Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):
|20.72
|Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE") purchases
|Number of Ordinary Shares purchased on JSE
|987,009
|Lowest price paid per share (ZAr per share):
|401.00
|Highest price paid per share (ZAr per share):
|417.00
|Volume weighted average price paid per share (ZAr per share):
|412.78
Following the purchase, the Company will have 2,225,894,330 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in issue, of which 306,358,058 Ordinary Shares are held in treasury.
The above figure of 2,225,894,330 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculating whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the tables below contain detailed information of the individual trades made by Peel Hunt as part of the Programme. The same information is also included for the trades made by RMBMS.
Individual transactions on LSE:
|Number of shares purchased
|Transaction price (pence per share)
|Time of transaction
|Execution venue
|65,000
|20.353
|08:51:03
|LSE
|1,262,529
|20.74
|09:04:43
|LSE
Individual transactions on JSE:
|Number of shares purchased
|Transaction price (ZAr per share)
|Time of transaction
|Execution venue
|11,820
|401.00
|09:00:41
|JSE
|10,835
|407.00
|09:04:39
|JSE
|11,304
|405.00
|09:19:34
|JSE
|11,146
|404.00
|09:21:06
|JSE
|10,202
|407.00
|09:30:35
|JSE
|19,530
|409.00
|09:32:37
|JSE
|10,403
|408.00
|09:32:37
|JSE
|5,549
|413.00
|09:50:16
|JSE
|10,881
|413.00
|09:51:43
|JSE
|12,180
|413.00
|09:51:43
|JSE
|12,492
|411.00
|10:04:03
|JSE
|8,582
|411.00
|10:17:57
|JSE
|2,269
|411.00
|10:17:57
|JSE
|38
|412.00
|10:23:59
|JSE
|7,570
|412.00
|10:23:59
|JSE
|10,836
|410.00
|10:27:45
|JSE
|11,703
|410.00
|10:27:45
|JSE
|10,364
|411.00
|10:40:56
|JSE
|1,597
|413.00
|10:46:57
|JSE
|10,265
|413.00
|10:46:57
|JSE
|467
|417.00
|10:57:18
|JSE
|3,380
|417.00
|10:57:18
|JSE
|6,909
|417.00
|10:57:18
|JSE
|10,806
|415.00
|10:59:36
|JSE
|10,843
|415.00
|10:59:36
|JSE
|10,050
|414.00
|10:59:36
|JSE
|10,624
|414.00
|10:59:36
|JSE
|10,145
|414.00
|11:24:51
|JSE
|410
|414.00
|11:31:04
|JSE
|2,044
|414.00
|11:31:15
|JSE
|6,536
|414.00
|11:36:57
|JSE
|3,668
|414.00
|11:36:57
|JSE
|10,320
|415.00
|11:38:30
|JSE
|12,151
|416.00
|11:44:43
|JSE
|10,313
|416.00
|11:52:09
|JSE
|2,614
|416.00
|11:53:24
|JSE
|61,943
|415.00
|11:59:11
|JSE
|16,881
|415.00
|12:00:12
|JSE
|8,197
|415.00
|12:17:26
|JSE
|2,613
|415.00
|12:17:26
|JSE
|3,004
|415.00
|12:23:35
|JSE
|8,956
|415.00
|12:23:35
|JSE
|987
|415.00
|12:30:56
|JSE
|8,581
|415.00
|12:30:56
|JSE
|2,624
|415.00
|12:30:56
|JSE
|2,501
|415.00
|12:38:48
|JSE
|9,669
|415.00
|12:38:48
|JSE
|6,363
|415.00
|12:46:31
|JSE
|5,172
|415.00
|12:46:31
|JSE
|30,812
|414.00
|12:55:34
|JSE
|10,050
|414.00
|12:55:34
|JSE
|11,595
|412.00
|13:18:35
|JSE
|11,354
|412.00
|13:18:35
|JSE
|10,059
|411.00
|13:18:57
|JSE
|11,128
|410.00
|13:39:24
|JSE
|6,553
|410.00
|13:46:04
|JSE
|3,893
|410.00
|13:46:04
|JSE
|5,687
|410.00
|13:52:27
|JSE
|5,985
|410.00
|13:52:27
|JSE
|5,238
|410.00
|13:59:25
|JSE
|5,353
|410.00
|13:59:25
|JSE
|28,871
|408.00
|14:03:14
|JSE
|3,020
|410.00
|14:21:39
|JSE
|8,893
|410.00
|14:21:39
|JSE
|703
|410.00
|14:28:02
|JSE
|10,059
|410.00
|14:28:02
|JSE
|1,407
|409.00
|14:28:45
|JSE
|11,010
|410.00
|14:34:18
|JSE
|2,600
|409.00
|14:37:01
|JSE
|524
|410.00
|14:41:59
|JSE
|10,528
|410.00
|14:41:59
|JSE
|1,050
|409.00
|14:44:06
|JSE
|1,037
|411.00
|14:48:40
|JSE
|11,230
|411.00
|14:48:40
|JSE
|31,089
|410.00
|14:49:58
|JSE
|3,518
|412.00
|15:13:28
|JSE
|6,130
|412.00
|15:13:28
|JSE
|14,642
|414.00
|15:17:57
|JSE
|8,156
|414.00
|15:17:57
|JSE
|5,151
|414.00
|15:20:57
|JSE
|4,927
|414.00
|15:20:57
|JSE
|3,024
|414.00
|15:25:05
|JSE
|3,273
|414.00
|15:25:05
|JSE
|127
|414.00
|15:27:42
|JSE
|13,494
|415.00
|15:37:21
|JSE
|23,190
|415.00
|15:37:21
|JSE
|20,673
|415.00
|15:37:21
|JSE
|1,267
|415.00
|15:48:53
|JSE
|181
|414.00
|15:59:47
|JSE
|33,690
|414.00
|16:00:29
|JSE
|34,024
|414.00
|16:00:29
|JSE
|10,650
|413.00
|16:12:36
|JSE
|11,529
|414.00
|16:19:44
|JSE
|20,000
|414.00
|16:21:37
|JSE
|10,295
|415.00
|16:39:59
|JSE
|3,961
|417.00
|16:47:28
|JSE
|10,601
|417.00
|16:47:48
|JSE
|623
|417.00
|16:47:48
|JSE
|1,589
|417.00
|16:47:48
|JSE
|49,444
|417.00
|16:47:48
|JSE
|1,198
|417.00
|16:47:48
|JSE
|13,587
|415.00
|16:48:46
|JSE
The information contained in this update is the responsibility of the Pan African board of directors and has not been reviewed or reported on by the Group's external auditors.
Rosebank
26 April 2022
For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at
www.panafricanresources.com
