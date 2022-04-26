Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.04.2022
Twitter-Leak! Da könnte sich Gewaltiges zusammenbrauen!
WKN: 913531 ISIN: GB0004300496 
Stuttgart
26.04.22
15:00 Uhr
0,239 Euro
-0,009
-3,43 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
0,2510,25618:38
26.04.2022
Pan African Resources Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Pan African Resources Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, April 26

Pan African Resources PLC
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)
Share code on AIM: PAF
Share code on JSE: PAN
ISIN: GB0004300496
ADR ticker code: PAFRY

("Pan African" or the "Company" or the "Group")

PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLCTRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Pan African, the South African gold producer, announces that on 26 April 2022, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 1 April 2022 (the "Programme") it purchased the following number of ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") through Peel Hunt LLP ("Peel Hunt") and RMB Morgan Stanley ("RMBMS"). The shares purchased will be cancelled.

Date of purchases26 April 2022
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased2,314,538
London Stock Exchange ("LSE") purchases
Number of Ordinary Shares purchased on LSE1,327,529
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):20.353
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):20.74
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):20.72
Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE") purchases
Number of Ordinary Shares purchased on JSE987,009
Lowest price paid per share (ZAr per share):401.00
Highest price paid per share (ZAr per share):417.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (ZAr per share):412.78

Following the purchase, the Company will have 2,225,894,330 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in issue, of which 306,358,058 Ordinary Shares are held in treasury.

The above figure of 2,225,894,330 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculating whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the tables below contain detailed information of the individual trades made by Peel Hunt as part of the Programme. The same information is also included for the trades made by RMBMS.

Individual transactions on LSE:

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price (pence per share)Time of transactionExecution venue
65,00020.35308:51:03LSE
1,262,52920.7409:04:43LSE

Individual transactions on JSE:

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price (ZAr per share)Time of transactionExecution venue
11,820401.0009:00:41JSE
10,835407.0009:04:39JSE
11,304405.0009:19:34JSE
11,146404.0009:21:06JSE
10,202407.0009:30:35JSE
19,530409.0009:32:37JSE
10,403408.0009:32:37JSE
5,549413.0009:50:16JSE
10,881413.0009:51:43JSE
12,180413.0009:51:43JSE
12,492411.0010:04:03JSE
8,582411.0010:17:57JSE
2,269411.0010:17:57JSE
38412.0010:23:59JSE
7,570412.0010:23:59JSE
10,836410.0010:27:45JSE
11,703410.0010:27:45JSE
10,364411.0010:40:56JSE
1,597413.0010:46:57JSE
10,265413.0010:46:57JSE
467417.0010:57:18JSE
3,380417.0010:57:18JSE
6,909417.0010:57:18JSE
10,806415.0010:59:36JSE
10,843415.0010:59:36JSE
10,050414.0010:59:36JSE
10,624414.0010:59:36JSE
10,145414.0011:24:51JSE
410414.0011:31:04JSE
2,044414.0011:31:15JSE
6,536414.0011:36:57JSE
3,668414.0011:36:57JSE
10,320415.0011:38:30JSE
12,151416.0011:44:43JSE
10,313416.0011:52:09JSE
2,614416.0011:53:24JSE
61,943415.0011:59:11JSE
16,881415.0012:00:12JSE
8,197415.0012:17:26JSE
2,613415.0012:17:26JSE
3,004415.0012:23:35JSE
8,956415.0012:23:35JSE
987415.0012:30:56JSE
8,581415.0012:30:56JSE
2,624415.0012:30:56JSE
2,501415.0012:38:48JSE
9,669415.0012:38:48JSE
6,363415.0012:46:31JSE
5,172415.0012:46:31JSE
30,812414.0012:55:34JSE
10,050414.0012:55:34JSE
11,595412.0013:18:35JSE
11,354412.0013:18:35JSE
10,059411.0013:18:57JSE
11,128410.0013:39:24JSE
6,553410.0013:46:04JSE
3,893410.0013:46:04JSE
5,687410.0013:52:27JSE
5,985410.0013:52:27JSE
5,238410.0013:59:25JSE
5,353410.0013:59:25JSE
28,871408.0014:03:14JSE
3,020410.0014:21:39JSE
8,893410.0014:21:39JSE
703410.0014:28:02JSE
10,059410.0014:28:02JSE
1,407409.0014:28:45JSE
11,010410.0014:34:18JSE
2,600409.0014:37:01JSE
524410.0014:41:59JSE
10,528410.0014:41:59JSE
1,050409.0014:44:06JSE
1,037411.0014:48:40JSE
11,230411.0014:48:40JSE
31,089410.0014:49:58JSE
3,518412.0015:13:28JSE
6,130412.0015:13:28JSE
14,642414.0015:17:57JSE
8,156414.0015:17:57JSE
5,151414.0015:20:57JSE
4,927414.0015:20:57JSE
3,024414.0015:25:05JSE
3,273414.0015:25:05JSE
127414.0015:27:42JSE
13,494415.0015:37:21JSE
23,190415.0015:37:21JSE
20,673415.0015:37:21JSE
1,267415.0015:48:53JSE
181414.0015:59:47JSE
33,690414.0016:00:29JSE
34,024414.0016:00:29JSE
10,650413.0016:12:36JSE
11,529414.0016:19:44JSE
20,000414.0016:21:37JSE
10,295415.0016:39:59JSE
3,961417.0016:47:28JSE
10,601417.0016:47:48JSE
623417.0016:47:48JSE
1,589417.0016:47:48JSE
49,444417.0016:47:48JSE
1,198417.0016:47:48JSE
13,587415.0016:48:46JSE

The information contained in this update is the responsibility of the Pan African board of directors and has not been reviewed or reported on by the Group's external auditors.

Rosebank

26 April 2022

For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at

www.panafricanresources.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
