After over 30 years leading Fox-rent-A-Car and making it a success story in the US car rental industry, Allen Rezapour and Mike Jaberi have decided to leave the company they founded on an

all-time high, after a record 2021 year.

Gerardo Bermejo will formally succeed them on July 1st and will foster Europcar Mobility Group's plans and further expansion in the US.

As Managing Director of Europcar Mobility Group USA, Gerardo Bermejo will build on Allen Rezapour's and Mike Jaberi's legacy, as well on the current momentum Europcar Mobility Group's US perimeter is enjoying. He will be supported by the strong and engaged Fox management team, which has remained mostly unchanged since the company was taken over by Europcar Mobility Group in 2019.

Gerardo Bermejo joined Europcar Mobility Group N°1 in vehicle rental in Europe in 2017. Since then, he has worked as CFO for the Group in Spain and at the same time, held other positions within the Group, notably taking charge of the Group's Low-Cost Business Unit. Gerardo Bermejo has over 20 years of experience in senior automotive and a sound understanding of the car rental industry, acquired in several leadership positions, notably at Citroën and at MIASA Group. He also has an international experience, including France, China and the United States.

With Gerardo Bermejo's appointment, a new chapter opens for Europcar Mobility Group's operations in the US, in line with the intention to strengthen the Group's ability to serve its customers on a global scale, capitalizing on both inbound and outbound flows, which are equally important for the development of its corporate and leisure businesses, as well on capitalizing on the strengths of the Group brands' portfolio, notably with the launch of the Europcar Brand in US corporate locations.

At the occasion of ICRS 2022 (International Car Rental Show), Gerardo Bermejo along with Gary Smith, Europcar Mobility Group Chief Countries Officer, delivered a keynote on Europcar Mobility Group's renewed ambitions and expansion plan for its US perimeter, which involve both the Fox-rent-A-Car and Europcar brands.

Gary Smith, Chief Countries Officer of Europcar Mobility Group, declared:

"In light of all the challenges that have affected the travel industry since early 2020, we remain excited by our US perimeter, especially with their record 2021 results. Our US roadmap includes tactics to build on the success with a deeper alignment on our global "CONNECT" strategy to become a major player in flexible, sustainable, digital and connected mobility."

Gerardo Bermejo, Europcar Mobility Group USA Managing Director, added:

" I am thrilled to be joining such a successful perimeter for Europcar Mobility Group, and look forward to shepherding in an exciting era for the company with a special focus in the expansion of our corporate locations, implementation of our core Service Lines organization, and a customer-focused co-brand investment. "

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. Europcar Mobility Group's purpose is to offer attractive alternatives to vehicle ownership, in a responsible and sustainable manner. With this in mind, the Group offers a wide range of car and van rental services be it for a few hours, a few days, a week, a month or more with a fleet that is equipped with the latest engines, and which will be increasingly "green" in the years to come.

Customers' satisfaction is at the heart of the Group's ambition and that of its employees. It also fuels the ongoing development of new offerings in the Group's three service lines Professional, Leisure and Proximity which respond to the specific needs and use cases of both businesses and individuals. The Group's 4 major brands are: Europcar the European leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar the low-cost car-rental Leader in Europe, InterRent 'mid-tier' car rental and Ubeeqo one of the European leaders of round-trip car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC). Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide through an extensive network in over 140 countries (including wholly owned subsidiaries 18 in Europe, 1 in the USA, 2 in Australia and New Zealand completed by franchises and partners).

Further details on our website: www.europcar-mobility-group.com

About Fox Rent-A-Car

Within the Europcar Mobility Group brand portfolio, Fox Rent-A-Car is a benchmark value brand with an attractive "value for money" positioning, focused on serving the budget-conscious leisure travelers. Fox is currently operated via a network of 21 corporate stations across the United States, with a strong presence at 15 of the top 25 key U.S. airports, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Miami and Los Angeles.

Fox Rent-A-Car is also operated through a network of affiliates in Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, South America, Central America, Australia, Europe and the Middle East.

By combining technology-enabled efficiencies and proactive price management, Fox has in recent years continuously increased its market share at airports and has positioned itself as a leading brand in the value car rental space. With a diversified fleet of 20,000 vehicles, Fox Rent-A-Car also offers its customers a large selection of foreign and domestic vehicles. Fox has a highly skilled workforce of over 1,000 professionals dedicated to customer satisfaction by providing a high-quality service.

Learn more: www.foxrentacar.com

