Cavotec SA: Cavotec appoints David Pagels as new CEO

David Pagels, 54, has been appointed CEO of Cavotec SA. David will assume the position as CEO of Cavotec during May 2022.

David Pagels has a background as CEO of Dellner Couplers 2013 - 2021, an industry leader in Train Connection Systems, with 22 subsidiaries around the world and more than 1200 employees globally. Before that, he held positions as Head of Global Sourcing at Xylem Europe GmbH and Director Strategic Sourcing at Bombardier Transportation.

"We are very pleased that David Pagels has accepted the position as new CEO of Cavotec. He has a broad experience from leading service/technology providers. He also managed to lead an impressive transformation of Dellner during his tenure as CEO, which we believe will be very valuable for our company", commented Patrik Tigerschiöld, chairman of Cavotec SA.

David Pagels will be based at Cavotec's head office in Lugano and replace Mikael Norin who, as earlier communicated, decided to leave his position as CEO of Cavotec

For further details on this release, please contact:

Johan Hähnel

Investor Relations Manager

+46 70 605 63 34; investor@cavotec.com

This is information that Cavotec SA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 18:10 CEST on 26 April 2022.

About Cavotec

Cavotec is a leading cleantech company that designs and delivers connection and electrification solutions to enable the decarbonization of ports and industrial applications. Backed by more than 40 years of experience, our systems ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations for a wide variety of customers and applications worldwide. Learn more at cavotec.com .

Attachment