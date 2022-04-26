DJ SDV 2025 ZDP PLC: BOA-Directorate change

SDV 2025 ZDP PLC (SDVP) SDV 2025 ZDP PLC: BOA-Directorate change 26-Apr-2022 / 17:34 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

To: EQS

From: SDV 2025 ZDP PLC

LEI: 213800KMX33J3VAJUU95

Date: 26 April 2022

Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

The Board of SDV 2025 ZDP PLC (the "Company"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Chelverton UK Dividend Trust Plc, is pleased to announce the intention to appoint Denise Hadgill as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 May 2022.

Denise has spent 35 years in the investment industry. After being a research analyst first in the Eurobond market at SGST and then in the equity oil sector at Smith New Court, she moved into fund management at Schroders where she was a UK Equity Fund Manager and Director responsible for the firm's relationship with UK pension funds and charity clients with multi asset portfolios. Denise went on to be a Managing Director and Head of the UK Product Strategy group at BlackRock where she was responsible for delivering the firm's investment message and economic outlook to an extensive range of UK clients. In accordance with paragraph 9.6.13 (1) of the Listing Rules, it is confirmed that Denise has been a Non-Executive Director of Henderson Diversified Income Trust Plc since 23 February 2017.

In accordance with paragraphs 9.6.13 (2) to (6) of the Listing Rules, it is confirmed that there are no additional details to be disclosed in relation to the appointment.

Retirement of Non-Executive Director

The Company also announces that William van Heesewijk will retire from the Board with effect from 30 April 2022. The Board would like to thank him for his most valuable contribution to the Company throughout his 5 years of service.

For further information please contact:

Suzanna Waterhouse

01245 398 984

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Company Secretary

