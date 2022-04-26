BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - March 2022

BH Macro Limited

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)



Monthly Shareholder Report - March 2022



Attached is a link to the March 2022 Monthly Shareholder Report for BH Macro Limited.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1805194/BMA___Newsletter___March_2022___ADV014163.pdf



Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Harry Rouillard +44 (0) 1481 74 5315