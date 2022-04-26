President & COO Mark Pearlman will discuss the Company's potential to transform the agricultural industry and effect change from the ground up with its revolutionary NEREA(R).

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2022) - International Zeolite Corp. (TSXV: IZ) (OTC Pink: IZCFF) (FSE: ZEON) ("IZ" or the "Company"), a company creating innovative, environmentally friendly products and solutions utilizing zeolite minerals for the agricultural, industrial and consumer markets, is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Radius Research.

Mark Pearlman, President and Chief Operating Officer of IZ, and Martin Gagel of Radius will discuss the Company's line of earth-conscious, natural zeolite solutions, including the disruptive potential of, and the Company's commercialization plans for, its breakthrough agricultural technology, NEREA®. The proprietary zeolite product has proven to increase crop yields, produce higher quality agricultural products, and reduce both fertilizer and water requirements, thereby providing farmers and commercial growers significant financial and environmental benefits.

The webinar will be a live, interactive online event where attendees are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time following the interview. An archived webcast will be made available for those who cannot join the event live on the day of the webinar.

Event: Radius Research Pitch, Deep Dive, Q&A with International Zeolite

Presentation Date & Time: Thursday, April 28 at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT

Webcast Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/IZ Webinar

Market Radius Research provides individual investors access to in-depth CEO and management interviews with deep-dive, institutional level discussion and Q&A. Market Radius' host Martin Gagel is a former top-ranked sell-side technology and special situations analyst.

About International Zeolite

International Zeolite's mission is to produce a line of high-value top-tier performance natural zeolite products and solutions. We believe that real change comes from the ground up. Our focused aim is to utilize the naturally occurring zeolite mineral to innovate commercial agriculture, industry and consumer practices that outperform their competition, and are better for the environment and world populations. Our purpose-driven zeolite solutions represent a new era of earth conscious environmental science that will relentlessly seek to transform agriculture, industry, and households to safer, sustainable, superior means of operation.

