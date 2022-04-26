Alan Byrd and Associates: NMEDA Celebrates 10th Annual National Mobility Awareness Month

Non-profit association encourages disability community to be loud, be heard, be driven.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2022 / For the tenth year, National Mobility Awareness Month (NMAM) is set to educate and engage people with disabilities, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and industry partners to help drive change in May. With the National Mobility Equipment Dealers Association (NMEDA) at the helm, NMAM shines a light on wheelchair accessible vehicles and the many adaptive mobility equipment options available to assist individuals with limited mobility to live an active, mobile lifestyle. This year, NMEDA is also looking to embolden the disability community with an invitation to be part of an impactful social movement.

"The impact of National Mobility Awareness Month is one of our proudest accomplishments as an association," shares Danny Langfield, NMEDA's Chief Executive Officer. "While this is an invaluable opportunity for our members and industry partners to educate their communities about mobility solutions, it's even more powerful to see the ways in which these accessible vehicles change lives. That's why we're pushing further with our goals and want to make one message clear. Mobility is a right, not a privilege. Everyone who can benefit deserve access to this life-changing equipment."

During the month of May, NMEDA and its members will share key information on mobility options available to those living or caring for a loved one with disabilities. These automotive mobility solutions include everything from safety features and driving accessories to wheelchair accessible vehicles and more. This year's theme to "Drive Change" encourages individuals and communities to "Be Loud, Be Heard, Be Driven" in sharing stories of overcoming challenges and inspiring others to do the same.

To learn more about NMEDA's efforts for National Mobility Awareness Month and how to get involved, please visit mobilityawarenessmonth.com.

About the National Mobility Equipment Dealers Association: Founded in 1989 as a non-profit trade association, the National Mobility Equipment Dealers Association (NMEDA) supports more than 500 mobility equipment dealers, manufacturers, and allied health professionals in the United States and Canada dedicated to expanding opportunities for people with disabilities. NMEDA is the sponsor of National Mobility Awareness Month, the annual celebration that encourages seniors, veterans, caregivers, and people with disabilities to enjoy active, mobile lifestyles. For more information on NMEDA, please visit NMEDA.org, as well as Facebook, LinkedInorTwitter.

For more information contact:

Cheryl Parker

cheryl.parker@evokad.com

407.221.0443

SOURCE: Alan Byrd and Associates

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/698954/NMEDA-Celebrates-10th-Annual-National-Mobility-Awareness-Month