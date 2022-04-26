MMJ BioPharma Cultivation to Produce Quality Cannabis, Meeting the DEA's Definition of Chemical Reproducibility

MMJ BioPharma Cultivation Signs Agreement For DEA Cannabis Grow & Tech Solutions

WESTERLY, RI / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2022 / MMJ BioPharma Cultivation , the premier cannabis cultivator, in a quest for perfection, announced it has executed a contract with one of the most innovative providers of advanced cultivation solutions in the cannabis industry. The MMJ companies' mission is to lead the field of federally legal cultivation of pharmaceutical-grade marijuana for the development and commercialization of proprietary, cannabinoid-derived, treatments that address the significant medical needs of patients.

Under the terms of the engagement, the advanced agricultural solutions company will provide several hundred growing modules for MMJ BioPharma's DEA Schedule 1 Bulk Manufacturing Licensed Facility in Westerly, Rhode Island. Following receipt of their DEA pending cultivation registration, MMJ plans to roll out the sophisticated installation in three phases. All controlled environmental growing units come equipped standard with end-to-end production planning software. This will provide consistent cannabis-plant chemical reproducibility within extremely tight tolerances.

Duane Boise, president of the company remarked, "With the sophistication of this advanced precision cultivation and monitoring technology, MMJ will be able to reproduce quality cannabis, thus meeting the DEA's marijuana definition of chemical reproducibility and quality. To date, other DEA awarded registrants have not demonstrated this capability. Providing this solution allows the strain-specific research and collection of advanced data analytics of the cultivation process in order to produce our treatments. There is no other technology on the market that offers the precision and reproducibility."

MMJ has received its DEA schedule 1 Analytical Lab Registration, which allows for international importation of cannabis for research and development. Meanwhile, MMJ is awaiting the DEA to issue its bulk manufacturing registration. MMJ has filed suit against the DEA for dragging their feet on the matter of not issuing the registration in a timely manner. Currently, MMJ BioPharma is nearing completion of its state-of-the-art, marijuana center of excellence .

MMJ BioPharma is first-of-its-kind, as their active pharmaceutical ingredient for a full-spectrum THC and CBD soft gel capsule and proprietary formulation, has been awarded FDA "Orphan Designation" for its clinical trial in Huntington's Disease. The company also has an investigational new drug (IND) application filed with the FDA to begin clinical trials in Multiple Sclerosis once approved.

The pharmaceutical grade cannabis product grown can go directly to research MMJ BioPharma's on-site lab to be formulated. Subsequently, it will then be sent to manufacturing of the soft gel capsules. Once FDA approved, will then be used in human clinical trials. Upon producing successful human trial results, MMJ BioPharma will have its first FDA-approved, full-spectrum, non-synthetic cannabinoid pharmaceutical drug.



"At MMJ we're always looking at the big picture and the larger positive impact we can have on society through utilizing advanced technologies," says Timothy Moynahan, chairman.

Dr. Elio Mariana, CEO stated "Using this advanced cultivation solution and integrated software, MMJ BioPharma will have unprecedented control over the cultivation process, coupled with the most advanced precise data analytics. This will allow us to isolate strain-specific plants to research and guarantee pharmaceutical-level consistency, quality and reproducibility to reach scientifically meaningful conclusions. MMJ BioPharma is on the forefront of cannabis research and on the brink of creating a revolutionary product to help treat Huntington's Disease and Multiple Sclerosis. This will be monumental for cannabis and for the people suffering from these debilitating conditions. We're proud to be a forward-thinking company developing potential pharmaceutical treatments using advanced technologies."



