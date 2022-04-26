Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2022) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (TSXV: GMG) (FSE: 0GF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into the following agreements as the Company progresses to the next phase of its investor relations activities:

a consulting services agreement with Triomphe Holdings Ltd. (DBA Capital Analytica), a private company headquartered in Nanaimo, British Columbia ("Capital Analytica"), having an effective date of April 25, 2022 (the "Capital Analytica Agreement");

an advertising and investor awareness campaign agreement with Dig Media Inc., (DBA Investing News Network) ("INN"), a private company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia ("INN"), executed on April 26, 2022 and having an effective date of April 19, 2022 (the "INN Agreement");

a terms of service agreement with C. Fleck and Associates. (website - KEReport.com), an organization headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia ("K.E. Report"), executed on April 26, 2022 and having an effective date of February 1, 2022 (the " K.E. Report Agreement"); and

a services agreement with consulting agreement with Proactive Investors North America Inc., a private company with offices across North America, Australia and in Europe ("Proactive Investors"), having an effective date of April 25, 2022 (the "Proactive Investors Agreement");

(collectively, the "IR Agreements").

Capital Analytics is an integrated media platform that produces in-depth business intelligence through its annual print and digital economic reviews, high-impact conferences, and events and top-level interviews via its video platform. Pursuant to the Capital Analytica Agreement, Capital Analytica will provide consulting services, including social media consultation, social engagement reporting and social media news and corporate video dissemination to GMG for a six-month term. In accordance with the Capital Analytica Agreement, the Company will pay Capital Analytica a fee of C$100,000, plus applicable taxes, at commencement of the Capital Analytica Agreement.

INN is a private company dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. Pursuant to the INN Agreement, INN will provide advertising campaign services, including advertising profile, lead generation, press release syndication, banner advertising, email services and campaign metrics to GMG for a twelve-month term, unless terminated in accordance with its terms. In accordance with the INN Agreement, the Company will pay INN a fee of C$36,000, plus applicable taxes, in four equal instalments of C$9,000 each quarter in advance at commencement of the INN Agreement.

K.E. Report are in the business of development and distribution of an investment focused radio show and podcast. Pursuant to the K.E. Report Agreement, K.E. Report will provide professional services, including audio, radio and video interviews on a regular basis in unlimited number reporting GMG news and address investor questions, webinars, introductions to newsletter writers, industry analysts and fund managers, and banner advertising for an initial six-month term, which may be extended for a further six-month term, unless terminated in accordance with its terms. In accordance with the K.E. Report Agreement, the Company will pay K.E. Report a fee of C$9,000, plus applicable taxes, for each six-month period, in arrears. Corey Fleck, a principal of K.E. Report, holds 4,500 common shares in the Company.

Proactive Investors is a multi-media business and financial media portal that provides breaking news, commentary and analysis on hundreds of listed companies and pre-IPO businesses across the globe. Pursuant to the Proactive Investors Agreement, Proactive Investors will provide media services, including research reports and analyst videos, to GMG for a twelve-month term, unless terminated in accordance with its terms. In accordance with the Proactive Investors Agreement, the Company will pay Proactive Investors a fee of US$30,500, plus applicable taxes, for each six-month period, in advance.

The payments described herein will come from the Company's general working capital account. Other than as disclosed herein, none of the investor relations service providers described above have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Each of the IR Agreements are with arm's length parties to the Company. The IR Agreements remain subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

The previously announced agreement with Focus Communications Investor Relations Inc. continues, while the previously announced agreements with Generation IACP Inc., Brian Gusko Advisory Services Inc., Supercharged Stocks Ltd. and Hybrid Financial Ltd. have been concluded.

About GMG

GMG is a clean-technology company which seeks to offer energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene, including that manufactured in-house via a proprietary production process.

GMG has developed a proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications. The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications.

In the energy savings segment, GMG has focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving paint), lubricants and fluids. In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries").

For further information, please contact:

- Craig Nicol, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company at craig.nicol@graphenemg.com, +61 415 445 223

- Leo Karabelas at Focus Communications, info@fcir.ca , +1 647 689 6041

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, TSXV approval of each of the IR Agreements, the services expected to be received by the Company in connection with the IR Agreements, the Company's business development plans, and the Company's plans to work with third parties to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminum-ion batteries. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, including without limitation, risks related to: the TSXV's failure to provide approval for the IR Agreements or any one of them on the current terms and conditions, or at all, the Company's failure or the failure of any service provider to perform its respective obligations under the applicable IR Agreements, public health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic may adversely impact the Company's business and the ability of the Company to develop its products, risks relating to the extent and duration of the conflict in Eastern Europe and its impact on global markets, the volatility of global capital markets, political instability, the failure of the Company to attract and retain skilled personnel, unexpected development and production challenges, unanticipated costs and the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's final long form non-offering prospectus dated March 31, 2021 available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Additionally, the forward-looking statements and information contained herein are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding the expectation that the TSXV will provide approval for the IR Agreements in their current form, the expectation that the service providers will perform their respective obligations under the applicable IR Agreements, the accuracy of the Company's cost and timing expectations, that the Company will be successful in the deployment of its resources and personnel, that the Company's operations and ability to develop its products will not be adversely impacted by COVID-19, the Company's ability to research, develop and test its products within anticipated timelines, and that results of testing and development data will be consistent with anticipated results and estimates. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/121751