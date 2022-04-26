- (PLX AI) - Juniper Networks Q1 revenue USD 1,168.2 million vs. estimate USD 1,160 million.
- • Q1 operating margin 5%
- • Q1 adjusted operating margin 11.8%
- • Q1 net income USD 55.7 million
- • Q1 adjusted net income USD 101.6 million vs. estimate USD 105 million
- • Guidance for next quarter: Revenue will be approximately $1,255 million, plus or minus $50 million
- • Non-GAAP gross margin will be approximately 58.0%, plus or minus 1.0%
- • Non-GAAP net income per share will be approximately $0.45, plus or minus $0.05
