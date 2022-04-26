- (PLX AI) - Edwards Lifesciences Q1 sales USD 1,340 million vs. estimate USD 1,310 million.
- • Q1 EPS USD 0.59
- • Q1 adjusted EPS USD 0.6 vs. estimate USD 0.57
- • 2022 sales are expected to grow at a low double-digit underlying rate to $5.5 to $6.0 billion, which includes an estimated negative year-over-year impact of $170 million from foreign exchange
- • Additionally, the company continues to expect full year 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.50 to $2.65, representing mid-teens growth over 2021
